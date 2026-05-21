As industry publications and analyst firms predicted, the Nintendo Switch has seen a surge in the number of high-quality titles, including major action games and RPG's, since its release. This sudden interest in the Switch does not bode well for many long-awaited releases on the system, but there is hope for one such title. Hoyoverse has hinted at the Switch version of their free-to-play action RPG, permitting fans to log into their governement accounts. Although unconfirmed, the addition of features is the most forward progress made in years for Switch release.

released. Many big games from recent years skipped the original Nintendo Switch due to hardware limitations. But the Switch 2 has quickly become home to many major action game s and RPG s, from the surprisingly solid Switch 2 port ofand beyond.

Now, one long-running RPG that’s been long expected on the Switch might finally make its debut, and it’s most likely thanks to the Switch 2.. The free-to-play action RPG gives players a vast open world to explore, with ever-expanding story and lore thanks to its live service model. Originally launched for mobile, PC, and PlayStation,has since made its way to most major platforms.

Yet despite announcing a Nintendo Switch version of the fantasy RPG back in 2020, Hoyoverse has yet to bring its iconic game to Nintendo. Butgot its latest update, bringing the game up to version 6.6 for its Luna VII installment. Not long after that update went live,noticed something that just might mean a Switch port is on the way. Specifically, it appears that a login manager for Nintendo Switch accounts has been added to‘s code.

While this feature doesn’t appear to be live in the game, it could well mean that HoYoverse is working to get its long-awaited Switch port o





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Nintendo Switch RPG Action Game Hoyoverse Data Mining Nintendo Account Login

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