Professor T: Renewal for Season 5 and Rumors of Sixth Season

This British detective series, 'Professor T,' has been renewed for a fifth season, after just a few months before the Season 4 finale. The lead star, Ben Miller, also confirmed that they are working on Season 6, which is expected to be released soon

Set in Cambridge, this British detective series has been keeping fans eagerly awaiting its return for almost a year. The PBS/ITV series, ' Professor T ,' debuted on BritBox on June 3, 2021, before hitting ITV on July 18, 2021, and PBS in the U.S. on July 11, 2021.

It has run for four seasons and 24 episodes so far, with the most recent ending on September 28, 2025. However, a few months before the Season 4 finale, the crime thriller was renewed for a fifth season, which has yet to announce a premiere date but is expected soon. Amid anticipation for Season 5, there's already exciting news for a sixth season courtesy of its lead star





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Professor T Season 5 Season 6 Renewal Ben Miller Timeline Streaming

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