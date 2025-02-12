Professor Siegel Questions 'Magnificent Seven's' Continued Dominance

Wharton School Professor Jeremy Siegel expresses skepticism about the 'Magnificent Seven's' ability to maintain their recent market outperformance, suggesting other sectors may soon take the lead. He highlights the disparity in valuations between these tech giants and the broader market, emphasizing the attractiveness of smaller and mid-cap stocks.

Wharton School Professor Jeremy Siegel expressed uncertainty about the sustained dominance of the 'Magnificent Seven' companies in the stock market , anticipating that other sectors might begin to outperform. Siegel, during an appearance on CNBC's 'Squawk Box' on Wednesday, highlighted the disparity in valuations between the 'Magnificent Seven' and the broader market. 'We have these two markets.

We have the Mag Seven, which is ex- Tesla is selling for 30, 35, and then we have the other 493 stocks that are selling more towards 19, which is, to me, very reasonable,' he stated, referring to the stocks' price-to-earnings ratios. 'I've often talked about 20 as an equilibrium P/E, so it really depends on what happens to that section.' Siegel questioned the likelihood of these companies remaining the market leaders in the next bull market. The 'Magnificent Seven' companies, comprising roughly one-third of the S&P 500, have driven a significant portion of the benchmark's gains over the past two years as investors enthusiastically embraced the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Nvidia, alone, has surged by 84% over the past 12 months. However, these companies have experienced a setback in 2025, particularly following the unveiling of DeepSeek, a more affordable open-source AI model that has raised concerns about intensifying competition. Within the 'Magnificent Seven' group, performance has diverged. Meta Platforms has emerged as the clear frontrunner, with a 23% gain this year, recently achieving a 17-day winning streak, the longest among any Nasdaq-100 constituent since 1985. Conversely, Tesla has declined nearly 19%, while Apple has shed more than 7%. Siegel indicated that he would refrain from investing in these mega-cap technology giants for the time being, preferring smaller and mid-cap stocks that offer more attractive valuations. 'I would be cautious on the Mag Seven,' Siegel stated. 'I like the other groups. I mean, at 19, I like them, and I know we talked about a long time, and certainly they've lagged. You know, you go to mid-cap and you go to small-cap and you go to 15, 14, 13, you don't need much growth to get a decent return on that.' He added, 'As long as the Mag Seven continue, 15, 18, they'll be the leaders,' Siegel continued. 'The question is, now, we see this competition, could bring down margin. Will they be the leaders in the next 12 months? I'd love to be able to give you an answer on that, but I think we just have to wait and see on the data.





