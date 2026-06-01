Professor Explains Why Some People Are More Likely to See Ghosts: The Psychology of Hauntings

A psychology professor from Wake Forest University details the scientific factors-environmental, neurological, and psychological-that can converge to create a powerful experience of seeing a ghost, arguing that the brain misinterprets ordinary stimuli under specific conditions.

A significant portion of the population in England, approximately one third, expresses belief in ghosts according to recent figures, prompting expert analysis into the psychological and environmental factors that can increase the likelihood of such paranormal encounters.

Professor Melissa Maffeo of Wake Forest University in North Carolina posits that susceptibility to these experiences is not uniform among individuals and can be influenced by a combination of environmental stimuli, neurological mechanisms, and specific personality characteristics. She argues that when these elements converge, the human brain may misinterpret ordinary sensory input, constructing a compelling but ultimately false perception of supernatural phenomena.

From the perspective of a psychology professor, the interpretation of unusual experiences is highly subjective, and what may seem extraordinary often has perfectly ordinary explanations. The core of her research explores how a confluence of everyday factors-ranging from ambient electromagnetic fluctuations to the quirks of sleep physiology and certain cognitive traits-can collectively trigger the profound sensation of encountering a ghost. This interdisciplinary approach draws from environmental psychology, neuroscience, and personality studies to demystify a common human fear and fascination.

Professor Maffeo systematically outlines three primary categories of factors that can 'trick' the brain into a ghostly perception. The first is environmental stimuli, particularly electromagnetic fields. Popular ghost hunting culture frequently employs tools to detect EMFs, and field studies in historic locations like Edinburgh's vaults and Hampton Court Palace have noted correlations between reported hauntings and electromagnetic fluctuations. It is theorized that some individuals may be unconsciously sensitive to these natural variations, misattributing the cause to a paranormal source.

The provocative question arises: did the perceived ghost cause the EMF disturbance, or did the EMF disturbance foster the perception of a ghost? While experimental attempts to create a controlled 'haunted room' with manipulated EMF frequencies have induced sensations of dizziness, detachment, and a sensed presence, these experiences did not consistently align with the specific environmental parameters varied, suggesting a more complex relationship. The second factor involves neurological 'mix-ups,' with a focus on the brain's temporoparietal junction.

This region is critical for establishing a sense of embodiment-the feeling that one occupies one's own physical body. This process can go awry during sleep paralysis, a state where an individual awakens from REM (rapid eye movement) sleep while the body's natural paralysis mechanism remains active. During REM sleep, the brain inhibits movement of skeletal muscles to prevent us from physically acting out dreams. If consciousness returns before this inhibition lifts, the person is mentally awake but physically immobilized.

Simultaneously, vivid dream hallucinations may persist. This disconnect between intended movement and sensory feedback creates a powerful sensory mismatch. The brain, encountering missing sensory information, often interprets the state with fear, leading to the incorporation of dream imagery and sensations into waking reality, a classic setup for feeling a ghostly presence.

Third, personality traits play a significant role. Research indicates that individuals with higher levels of schizotypy-a spectrum of traits characterized by magical thinking, hyper-awareness of supposed presences, and cognitive disorganization-are more prone to belief in the paranormal and to experiencing phenomena like disembodiment. Professor Maffeo synthesizes these factors: a person already open to paranormal explanations, who then encounters a natural EMF shift or endures sleep paralysis, faces unusual bodily sensations they cannot readily explain.

Driven by a need to resolve this ambiguity and with a pre-existing belief framework, they are more likely to categorize the strange feeling as a ghostly encounter. She concludes that belief in the paranotal may be the conceptual 'glue' that binds these disparate environmental and neurological events into a cohesive, albeit misattributed, perception of a supernatural being or event





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Ghosts Paranormal Psychology Sleep Paralysis EMF Temporoparietal Junction Schizotypy

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