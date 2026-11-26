Matthew Everhard of Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary explains the theological basis for Christian gratitude, urging believers to focus on God and Jesus Christ rather than secular narratives.

Professor Matthew Everhard, a distinguished scholar at the Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary, has articulated a clear theological perspective on the meaning of Thanksgiving for modern-day Christians. During a recent media appearance, Everhard, who holds expertise in the lives and works of Jonathan Edwards and the early Puritans and pilgrims, addressed the holiday in the context of contemporary cultural debates. He emphasized that for believers, the observance is fundamentally about expressing direct gratitude to God for His nature, His Son Jesus Christ, and the specific acts of provision and deliverance He has performed for humanity.

Theological Basis of Christian Thanksgiving

Everhard argued that genuine thankfulness cannot exist in a vacuum or as a general sentiment. He stated that when individuals give thanks, they must direct that gratitude toward a specific recipient. For Christians, this means acknowledging the God who created them and has provided for their needs throughout their lives. The professor noted that it is impossible to maintain a heart of thankfulness unless it is anchored in a relationship with the divine source of all blessings. This theological framework shifts the focus from the holiday as a mere social gathering to a spiritual act of worship and recognition of God's sovereignty over creation and human history.

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Contrasting Modern Views with Historical Faith

Speaking against the backdrop of what he described as revisionist history and anti-Christian narratives frequently promoted by far-left political movements, Everhard stressed the importance of maintaining a clear historical and spiritual identity. He encouraged listeners to reflect on the distinct differences between modern lifestyles and those of the original pilgrims, yet highlighted the universal need for every individual to consider God's role in their personal provision and protection. He urged believers to ensure that their thoughts and hearts incline toward God, the Lord who made the heavens and the earth, and His Son Jesus Christ, during the upcoming Thanksgiving celebrations. This stance serves as a direct counter-narrative to secular interpretations that often strip the holiday of its religious foundations.

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Recognizing Divine Provision in Daily Life

The professor detailed that Christian thankfulness involves recognizing both the spiritual and material blessings provided by God. He explained that believers should be thankful for concrete provisions such as food, life, shelter, and family, which are visible manifestations of God's care in their surroundings. However, he emphasized that these material blessings should naturally lead the heart inward to appreciate the deeper spiritual realities. This dual focus ensures that the celebration is not superficial but rooted in a comprehensive understanding of God's goodness, ranging from the physical sustenance of daily life to the spiritual salvation offered through faith.

The Centrality of Jesus Christ in Thanksgiving

Everhard concluded by highlighting that the fullness of God's mercy and love is most clearly revealed through Jesus Christ, the Savior. He pointed out that Christian thanksgiving is ultimately directed toward the work of Christ, who died and rose again to offer salvation to humanity. Missing this core spiritual truth, he warned, is akin to missing the main point of the holiday entirely. By focusing on who God is and what He has accomplished through His Son, believers can truly experience the profound thankfulness that defines the Christian faith. This perspective reinforces the belief that Thanksgiving is not just a historical commemoration but a continuous expression of gratitude for divine mercy and redemption.