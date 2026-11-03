Professor Doug Stokes argues that Green Party slavery reparations demands are morally hypocritical and economically unfounded, citing modern slavery stats and historical economic data.

Professor Doug Stokes has launched a severe critique against the Green Party's advocacy for slavery reparations, targeting the organization's spokespeople and the underlying economic arguments used to justify massive financial demands from the United Kingdom. The professor, writing for The Guardian, characterized the push for compensation as an act of opportunism and hypocrisy, particularly focusing on the personal history of key campaigners within the party.

Green Party Spokesman Family History

Princess Antoinette Fernandez serves as the Green Party spokesman for slavery reparations while simultaneously being the daughter of Her Royal Highness Abiola Dosunmu, the Queen Mother of Lagos. Lagos is located in West Africa and serves as the commercial capital of Nigeria. Princess Antoinette is descended from the Obas, or kings of Lagos, who accumulated vast wealth through the proceeds of the transatlantic slave trade. Stokes argues that her leadership of the campaign reveals a sickening opportunism given her ancestry.

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Antoinette Fernandez campaigns for Britain to issue a formal apology for its historical involvement in the transatlantic slave trade. She advocates for the payment of what she describes as unimaginable sums in compensation for these historical wrongs. Stokes describes her position as exhibiting breath-taking hypocrisy due to her direct lineage to African royal families that benefited from slavery.

Economic Demands and Financial Figures

The financial figures demanded for reparations extend far beyond realistic economic expectations, according to the professor. A report compiled for the University of the West Indies by the US consultancy Brattle Group estimated the compensation cost at £19.7 trillion. This astronomical figure represents fourteen times the total UK government budget and six years of the country's gross domestic product.

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The £19.7 trillion valuation also equates to more than £280,000 for every person residing in the United Kingdom. Stokes labeled these demands as ludicrous and mendacious, asserting that they are not grounded in factual economic reality. He argues that such numbers place the requested reparations completely outside the realms of fantasy and practical policy-making.

Modern Slavery in Commonwealth Nations

Stokes pointed to a moral contradiction in the arguments for British apology by highlighting contemporary slavery in nations that demand compensation. He noted that Andy Burnham described Britain as a country that participated in the trade in human lives. Burnham stated he was open to calls for a formal apology for these historical actions. Stokes viewed this stance as pandering to outrageous claims.

Apologizing to countries that currently indulge in slavery would be morally obscene, Stokes argued. He cited Global Estimates of Modern Slavery data indicating that Nigeria, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh account for approximately one-third of the world's fifty million enslaved people. This total includes twenty-eight million individuals in forced labor and twenty-two million women in forced marriages.

Historical Wealth and Industrial Revolution

The professor challenged the notion that British national prosperity was built entirely on the back of slavery. He acknowledged that a small number of British businessmen, such as the Bristol merchant Edward Colston, profited hugely from the trade. Colston's statue was removed from its pedestal and ended up in the harbor in 2020. However, Stokes asserted that the nation as a whole did not derive its wealth primarily from these activities.

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Economic analysis suggests the UK experienced at most a decade's worth of extra growth in income per head due to slavery. This economic boost was largely confined to specific regions like Manchester, driven by cotton mills. Stokes argued this is far from being the foundation of Britain's overall wealth. He attributed comparative prosperity to the innovation and industry of the entire population over centuries.

African States and Global Context

Stokes noted that other economies also profited from the trade without holding the same reparations liability. He cited that Portugal transported nearly two-thirds more Africans than British vessels, yet the country is not the richest in Europe. He argued that if the slave trade were the primary basis for Western wealth, Portugal would hold that position due to its massive involvement in the trade.

The professor emphasized that African states such as Dahomey and Sokoto thrived on the trade in human beings. The Ottoman Empire also ran one of the world's longest-running slaveholding operations into the twentieth century. Stokes concluded that ending slavery cost Britain far more than it profited from the trade, describing the current demands as an attempt at blackmail rather than legitimate historical accounting.