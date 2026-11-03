Professor Doug Stokes Challenges Slavery Reparations Claims

Professor Doug Stokes argues that calls for UK slavery reparations are economically baseless and historically inconsistent, citing modern slavery statistics in Commonwealth nations.

Professor Doug Stokes has issued a sharp critique of the movement demanding financial reparations from the United Kingdom for its historical involvement in the transatlantic slave trade. He characterizes the financial demands placed on the British government as economically impossible and morally inconsistent given current global slavery statistics.

Stokes argues that the figures being cited to justify compensation are detached from economic reality. He points to a report commissioned by the University of the West Indies from the US consultancy Brattle Group, which calculated a liability of £19.7 trillion. This amount represents fourteen times the total current government budget and equates to six years of national GDP. On a per capita basis, this demand translates to more than £280,000 for every single person in the country.

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Contradictions In Reparations Leadership

The article highlights the position of Princess Antoinette Fernandez, who serves as the Green Party spokesman for slavery reparations. Stokes notes the irony that she is the daughter of Her Royal Highness Abiola Dosunmu, the queen mother of Lagos in West Africa. She is a descendant of the Obas, or kings of Lagos, who constructed their vast wealth through the proceeds of slavery. Stokes describes her advocacy for British apologies and compensation as an act of breath-taking hypocrisy and sickening opportunism.

Political Support And Moral Arguments

Despite these contradictions, prominent political figures such as Andy Burnham have expressed sympathy for the cause. Burnham recently described Britain as a country that participated in the trade in human lives and stated he was open to calls for a formal apology. Stokes argues that apologizing to nations that have historically engaged in slavery is morally obscene. He further notes that apologizing to countries where slavery persists today would be even worse.

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Modern Slavery In Commonwealth Nations

Stokes draws attention to the Global Estimates of Modern Slavery report, which identifies that approximately one-third of the world's 50 million enslaved people reside in Nigeria, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. These nations are all members of the Commonwealth. The report details that 28 million individuals are in forced labor and 22 million women are in forced marriages. Stokes argues that while these countries signed a declaration describing slavery as the worst sin imaginable, they continue to perpetuate the misery of slavery for more people than were transported to the Americas under the Brattle Report's figure of 9.3 million.

Economic Roots Of British Prosperity

Addressing the economic arguments, Stokes rejects the notion that British national prosperity was built on the backs of enslaved people. He concedes that a small number of British businessmen, such as the Bristol merchant Edward Colston, profited hugely. However, he argues that the nation as a whole did not benefit in the way campaigners suggest. Analysis indicates that at most, the country experienced about a decade's worth of extra growth in income per head. This growth was largely confined to specific regions like Manchester due to its cotton mills, rather than serving as the foundation of national wealth.

Historical Context And Global Responsibility

Stokes asserts that Britain's comparative prosperity was rooted in the innovation and industry of its entire population over centuries. He cites economic historian Joel Mokyr, who remarked that without slavery, Britain would still have had an Industrial Revolution. Stokes points out that if the slave trade were the true basis of Western wealth, Portugal would be the richest country in Europe. His ships transported nearly two-thirds more Africans than British vessels. He further notes that the African continent was characterized by tribal warfare and endemic slavery, with states like Dahomey and Sokoto thriving on the trade.

Cost Of Abolition Versus Profit

The author concludes that ending slavery cost Britain far more than it profited from the trade. He characterizes the current demands for reparations as an attempt at blackmail rather than a legitimate historical accounting. Stokes maintains that the narrative of collective white guilt and the idea that wealth is still held due to ancestral crimes do not match the complex economic reality of Britain's development. He argues that the focus on reparations ignores the broader global context of slavery and the significant sacrifices made by Britain in its abolition.