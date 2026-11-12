Professor Debunks 1960s 'Doomsday' Prediction for November 2026

Western University historian Alan MacEachern explains why Heinz von Foerster's 1960 population prediction for 2026 is scientifically flawed and based on outdated data.

Historical predictions from the mid-twentieth century frequently capture public imagination, often resurfacing as dates approach. On Friday, November 13, 2026, the world is not facing the existential threat predicted by a famous 1960 study in the journal Science. The article, titled 'Doomsday: Friday, 13 November, A.D. 2026', argued that the human population would approach infinity by that date, leading to global annihilation.

Origins of the 1960 Science Journal Article

The controversial study was authored by Heinz von Foerster, an Austrian-American professor and cybernetics expert, alongside his students Patricia M. Mora and Lawrence W. Amiot. In their publication, the trio wrote that their great-great-grandchildren would not starve but would instead be squeezed to death due to overpopulation. The researchers based their catastrophic forecast on population growth trends observed over the preceding 2,000 years.

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This specific prediction regarding the date of November 13, 2026, became a staple in academic textbooks across disciplines such as genetics, ecology, and demography. Despite its extreme nature, the study remained widely cited for decades, influencing how scientists and students understood demographic trajectories. The simplicity of the mathematical projection made it a compelling narrative for illustrating the potential limits of exponential growth.

Outdated Data and Flawed Demographic Models

Professor Alan MacEachern, a history professor at Western University, has officially clarified that the prediction is scientifically obsolete. Writing in an article for The Conversation, MacEachern reassured the public that humanity will likely not wake up on November 13, 2026, squeezed to death. He identified a critical flaw in the original 1960 model: the global birth rate has significantly decreased since the study was published.

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According to MacEachern, the accuracy of the original forecast began to falter around 1993, when the global population started falling behind the initial projections. He noted that the current global birth rate is slightly less than half of the rate recorded in 1960. This dramatic decline in fertility rates fundamentally undermines the exponential growth curve that von Foerster and his colleagues used to calculate the 2026 doomsday scenario.

The divergence between the 1960 predictions and actual demographic trends highlights the limitations of long-term forecasting based on historical averages. As societies develop, birth rates typically drop, a phenomenon that the original researchers did not adequately account for in their simplified model. This structural error renders the specific date of November 13, 2026, mathematically irrelevant to current population dynamics.

Scientific Stagecraft and Methodological Critique

Professor MacEachern also highlighted an intriguing aspect of Heinz von Foerster's background: he was a stage magician at one point in his career. MacEachern suggests that von Foerster may have employed elements of stagecraft in his academic writing to engage readers. He explained that effective illusions rely on a setup, an extraordinary turn, and a final reveal that returns the situation to normal.

The 1960 article gained attention because it was an ordinary scientific analysis wrapped in an extraordinary title and conclusion. By drawing the world's attention to a serious matter through absurdity, von Foerster created a memorable narrative. MacEachern described this approach as a good trick that retained significance because it was firmly grounded in research and argument, even if the conclusion was spectacularly wrong.

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This perspective reframes the 1960 study not as a literal prophecy, but as a piece of rhetorical science communication. The authors used the shock value of a specific doomsday date to emphasize the seriousness of population growth concerns at the time. While the specific prediction failed, the underlying method of using stark examples to highlight demographic pressures remains a tool in scientific discourse.

Current Expert Consensus on Global Threats

While the specific doomsday of November 13, 2026, will likely pass uneventfully, experts caution against complacency regarding global risks. Mark Woolhouse, Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh, noted in The Conversation that doom-mongering is a recurring theme in human history. He compared the failed population predictions of the 1960s and 1970s to the vague prophecies of Nostradamus.

Woolhouse argued that scientists have taken the mantle from prophets and mystics, but they are not inherently better at prediction. He pointed out that many contemporary scientists are genuinely worried about global threats, with his own top concern being the risk of another pandemic. He emphasized that there is a wealth of scientific evidence underpinning these modern fears, distinguishing them from the flawed demographic models of the past.

The lesson from the 1960 Science article is one of humility in prediction. Woolhouse suggested that Friday, November 13, 2026, is an opportunity for scientists to reflect on the challenges of forecasting complex systems. He stated that anyone who interrogates predictions of catastrophe is doing due diligence, and good scientists should welcome such scrutiny. This approach ensures that scientific communication remains rigorous and accurate, rather than relying on sensationalism.