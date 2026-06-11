Volcanologist Warns Canary Islands Volcano Collapse Could Trigger Megatsunami Reaching US East Coast in Nine Hours

An unstable flank of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma could collapse and generate a megatsunami that reaches the US East Coast within nine hours, though the timing of such an event remains highly uncertain.

A massive section of an unstable volcano in Spain's Canary Islands could splinter and crash into the Atlantic Ocean, generating a megatsunami capable of reaching the US East Coast within nine hours, according to volcanologist Professor Bill McGuire.

However, when or even if such a disaster will strike remains an open scientific question. The concern centers on a huge wall of rock, known as a flank, that stretches roughly 12 miles along the western side of Cumbre Vieja on La Palma and towers nearly 6,400 feet above sea level. This rocky structure is slowly creeping seawards, and McGuire said he expects it will eventually collapse into the North Atlantic, launching a megatsunami in the process.

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Simulations Predict Massive Waves

Worst-case computer simulations detailed in McGuire's BBC Science Focus article predict waves up to 65 feet high that could strike Florida within nine hours of the collapse. Waves reaching the US East Coast could be approximately 33 feet high, or half the height predicted for Florida, posing a severe threat to coastal infrastructure and population centers.

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Near the collapse site, the model predicts an initial water dome reaching almost 3,300 feet in height before falling back to generate waves that overwhelm La Palma and neighboring islands before spreading across the ocean. McGuire wrote that there has been huge debate and discussion, sometimes quite heated, about the level of expected destruction and in particular whether devastating waves will reach the coast of North America.

Evidence Points To Past Tsunamis

To support the ocean-crossing potential of such waves, researchers point to massive, out-of-place boulders deposited along coastlines in the Bahamas. Geologists believe prehistoric Canary Island tsunamis carried those rocks across the Atlantic, leaving physical evidence that the effects of flank collapses can reach across the ocean, although the origin of these specific deposits remains disputed among experts.

Additional evidence includes ancient tsunami debris identified almost 980 feet above sea level around the Canary Islands, indicating at least five megatsunamis occurred over the past million years. McGuire noted that his research team confirmed in the 1990s that the huge mass of rock was creeping slowly seawards, raising the expectation that this part of the flank will eventually crash into the North Atlantic.

McGuire emphasized that the mechanism for such disasters does not require the volcano to be actively erupting. Gases seeping through the rock can weaken its interior, allowing a section of the flank to break off and become a fast-moving landslide that displaces an enormous volume of seawater. Experts stress that an Atlantic catastrophe is not imminently lurking around the corner.

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Collapse May Take Millennia

While the wave itself would travel at jetliner speeds once generated, the collapse itself may not occur for centuries or even millennia. McGuire said he has no doubt this will be a cataclysmic event, but has no idea when it will happen, noting it could easily be centuries or even millennia down the line. Historical precedents illustrate the lethal potential of volcanic collapses.

In December 2018, a collapse at Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano sent waves striking nearby coastal communities in less than 30 minutes, killing more than 400 people. Similarly, in 1792, earthquakes near Japan's Unzen volcano triggered a landslide that plunged into Ariake Bay, killing around 15,000 people. These events demonstrate how a single collapse can unleash several successive stages of destruction.

McGuire's warning is grounded in observable geological history, and he points to the Bahamas boulders and Canary Islands debris as evidence that destructive waves can survive a trans-Atlantic crossing. While scientists continue to debate the exact scale of destruction, the potential consequences for the United States remain fundamentally catastrophic. The worst-case scenario of waves up to 65 feet high reaching the Eastern Seaboard within nine hours highlights the need for continued research into the unstable Cumbre Vieja flank.