Algerian national Mohamed Sellaoui, released early from prison for stealing a luxury watch, reoffended within seven months. He now faces sentencing at Inner London Crown Court for theft at Paddington station.

Algerian national Mohamed Sellaoui, a 19-year-old previously labeled a professional thief, has resumed criminal activities just seven months after his early release from prison. The teenager, who was serving a 21-month sentence for the theft of a £37,000 Patek Philippe watch, was released in April after authorities determined he was liable for deportation to Algeria. Instead of leaving the country, Sellaoui returned to London and committed a new theft on September 17 at Paddington train station.

Early Release Triggers New Theft at Paddington

Sellaoui was arrested on September 17, the same day he committed the offense of stealing £7,550 worth of valuables from an unsuspecting holidaymaker at London Paddington station. He appeared before the Inner London Crown Court shortly after his arrest. During the proceedings, Sellaoui admitted to charges including theft, possession of cocaine, and breaching the license conditions of his early prison release. The court noted that his previous incarceration was cut short because immigration officials deemed him a candidate for removal from the UK.

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History of Stalking and Theft in Mayfair

The judge, Recorder Samantha Presland, highlighted the severity of Sellaoui's criminal history during the hearing. He was previously described as a professional thief by Judge Gregory Perrins during his initial sentencing. In February 2024, Sellaoui stalked Jiangfeng Ni, a chemistry professor at Soochow University, as he left Langan's Brasserie in Mayfair. Sellaoui and an accomplice attacked Ni, attempting to forcibly remove the luxury watch from his wrist while pushing him into a corner. The victim described the attackers as aggressive, noting one assailant punched him to allow his companion to flee with the stolen item. The incident left Ni with lasting anxiety, causing him to feel nervous whenever people approached him in public spaces.

CCTV Evidence Links Suspect to City Crimes

Recent surveillance footage has added further weight to the prosecution's case against the Algerian national. In March 2025, CCTV captured Sellaoui stealing a backpack containing £1,500 worth of valuables from a man at the Albion pub in the City of London. The footage shows him loitering near customers before swiftly snatching the bag and exiting the premises. Just 40 minutes later, the same footage showed him at Fonthill Market in Finsbury Market, attempting to purchase a banana and a drink. He tried to pay with one of the stolen bank cards, which was declined because the victim had already reported the theft and cancelled the card.

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Sentencing Delay Affects Asylum Claim Outcome

Recorder Samantha Presland adjourned the sentencing until December 3, noting that Sellaoui was not represented by legal counsel in court. She emphasized the critical nature of the upcoming sentence length, stating that a prison term exceeding one year would significantly impact his pending asylum claim. The recorder warned the defendant that the stakes are exceptionally high in this phase of his legal process. She urged him to resolve his legal representation and prepare for the consequences, indicating that the court expects a substantial additional sentence for the new offenses and license breaches.

As the December sentencing date approaches, Sellaoui faces the prospect of returning to prison while simultaneously dealing with the potential rejection of his asylum application. His case underscores the complex intersection of criminal justice and immigration enforcement in London, where early release for deportation purposes has not resulted in his departure from the UK. The court's upcoming decision will determine both his immediate liberty and the final outcome of his residence status.