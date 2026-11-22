Contemporary food culture is providing inspiration beyond the kitchen.

A Kindle in ube-inspired purple. A velvet sofa reminiscent of dill pickles . A portable fan in shades borrowed from a trendy cafe menu. Contemporary food culture is providing inspiration beyond the kitchen .

From matcha green and butter yellow to cherry red and dragon fruit pink, the names of familiar and fashionable foods are increasingly part of the marketing vocabulary for home decor, electronics and other consumer products. Colors associated with foods and beverages can evoke flavors, textures and memories that give products appeal beyond their appearance, industry executives and retail experts said. Food and drink content on social media platforms also may help make those associations more familiar to consumers, experts said.

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Last month, Amazon brought out Kindle e-readers in five new colors, including a bright lavender the company called Ube, after the purple yam popular in Filipino desserts and found in specialty drinks. The lineup also featured a Fig option, and some reviewers described the shade as resembling plum, wine or eggplant.

“This is about helping make technology feel more human,” Chris Green, vice president of industrial design at Amazon Lab126, said. “Food-inspired colorways and artisanal finishes signal that a product belongs in your life, not just on your desk. ” For product designers, food trends provide “strong cultural baselines before physical products reach retail shelves,” Green added. He said a matcha-colored Kindle introduced in 2024 resulted from the design team observing a “clear overlap between cozy reading and cafe culture aesthetics.

” It became Amazon's bestselling Kindle in a non-neutral color. Food-inspired colors are turning up across product categories SharkNinja, which makes small household appliances, said it currently has 30 food-themed colors in its U.S. ranges, more than double the number from last year.

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Its products include air fryers in Butter Yellow and Ginger Snap, a blender in Lavender Lemonade and Watermelon Bubblegum, hair-stylers in Strawberry Matcha and Black Cherry, and a personal misting fan in Dragon Fruit, Iced Latte and Matcha. Product makers have looked to edibles for ideas before. A catalog from the late 1920s lists apple green among the 20 house paint colors an Iowa seed company sold.

Butter yellow appeared in the steel kitchen cabinets an Illinois manufacturer advertised in the mid-1950s. Avocado green kitchen appliances, bathroom fixtures and furnishings helped define American homes of the 1960s and 1970s. Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute , which researches and forecasts color trends, traces some of the current interest in food-inspired shades to the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people spent more time baking and preparing meals at home.

Photos and videos of people cooking, dining and entertaining, shared on Instagram and TikTok, have continued to expand food’s cultural influence , Pressman said. People “got used to seeing these more healthful hues and started bringing them into their homes,” she said. Food has become “one more place for inspiration for, ‘What colors do I want to wear?

’” Butter yellow has eclipsed light yellow in eBay searches for clothing Samantha Shepherd, 18, a freshman at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, bought matcha-hued pillows and a bedspread with accents in a matching color for her dorm room, as well as notebooks and a pencil pouch in a similar soothing green. She said she loves matcha drinks .

“The matcha color in my room specifically brings a lot of peaceful feelings,” Shepherd said. “It’s light-hearted, soft, just comforting tones. ” Food and beverage terms also are turning up more in online searches. Global searches on eBay for clothing, shoes and accessories in carrot cake, cinnamon brown and merlot red climbed during the first nine months of the year, the company said.

During the same period, butter yellow received 50% more searches than light yellow in the same categories, according to eBay. On image-sharing app Pinterest, searches for butter yellow bedroom ideas and matcha-colored clothing were 1,200% and 500% higher in September 2026 than in September 2025, the company said.

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People are searching for and saving examples of colors that “feel delicious, nostalgic, and expressive, with rich plums, creamy matchas, cherry reds and espresso browns influencing everything from home decor to fashion and beauty,” Pinterest spokesperson Mike DelMoro said in an email to The Associated Press. Online furniture marketplace Wayfair has devoted a series of curated shopping collections to pillows, rugs, sofas, chairs and tables in food- and drink-inspired shades, among them dill green, butter yellow, cherry and chocolate brown.

This month, it highlighted a collection called “Spiced Latte Neutrals. ” Consumer trend forecaster WGSN, which has its headquarters in London, has been paying closer attention to food-related colors to help predict directions in fashion and interior design .

“Food continues to be a much bigger part of consumers’ lifestyles, and the convergence of food with interiors, fashion and homewares is evolving," Jennifer Creevy, the firm's director of food and drink, said. “What we are now seeing is that food or drink names carry more depth than pure color chart names.

” Interior designer recommends moderation with trendy colors Paint companies have long found creative ways to name the many shades they sell, turning subtle variations of white and beige into colors with distinct identities. Sherwin-Williams says Latte was among its most popular colors during the 2000s, when Tuscan-style interiors were fashionable. More recently, Clare has offered paint in Matcha Latte, Avocado Toast, Dirty Chai and Sriracha.

Eric Goranson, an interior designer based in Portland, Oregon, and host of the nationally syndicated radio show and podcast “Around the House,” said he spotted tangerine-hued sinks at a February trade show in Florida. He plans to have a wall in his powder room painted in a shade like matcha. But Goranson advises people with home decorating projects not to overindulge a taste for vivid or exotic colors .

A matcha accent wall is a smaller commitment than painting an entire room, and citrus-colored towels are less of an investment than bathroom fixtures that could go the way of avocado green tubs and toilets.

“These trends can easily become obsolete in a few years,” he said.