Production I.G. Announces "Narumi's Weekdays" Short Anime for Fall 2026

A new short-form anime titled "Narumi's Weekdays" is set to premiere in Fall 2026, focusing on Gen Narumi from the Kaiju No. 8 franchise. Based on the comedic spin-off manga "Kaiju No. 8 RELAX," the series will be produced by Production I.G. with returning staff and cast, offering a workplace comedy take on the elite Defense Force captain's daily life.

The world of Kaiju No. 8 may be wrapping up its main anime adaptation, but the franchise is poised for continued expansion beyond the manga's conclusion.

Following Naoya Matsumoto's original manga ending in 2025 after a five-year serialization, Production I.G. has announced a new anime project set for Fall 2026. Titled "Narumi's Weekdays" (also called "Narumi's Week at Work"), this short-form series, revealed via the official Kaiju No. 8 website, shifts focus from protagonist Kafka Hibino to the immensely popular character Gen Narumi. An accompanying key visual confirmed the Fall 2026 premiere window.

Unlike the main story, "Narumi's Weekdays" adapts the comedic spin-off manga "Kaiju No. 8 RELAX," with concept credit going to spin-off creator Tsukasa Watanabe, who has explored lighter narratives since the spin-off's debut in Saikyo Jump in 2024. The plot centers on Gen Narumi, captain of the Defense Force's First Division and celebrated as Japan's strongest kaiju fighter.

While known for his elite combat prowess, the series portrays his eccentric personal life: he skips meetings, dodges paperwork, spends hours gaming, and his massive ego leads to chaotic misadventures. This creates a workplace comedy highlighting his humorous flaws. The project reunites Production I.G. with key staff from the main anime: director Shigeyuki Miya, character designer/chief animation director Tetsuya Nishio, kaiju designer Mahiro Maeda, art director Shinji Kimura, color designer Izumi Hirose, and composer Yu Bando.

Studio Khara returns for kaiju design. Koki Uchiyama reprises his role as Narumi, ensuring continuity. This launch coincides with the main anime's final season, announced earlier in 2026, though no release date is set. The franchise remains active with live events, such as the October 24, 2026 "Kaiju No. 8 Defense Force Boot Camp" in Tachikawa, featuring cast like Katsuya Fukunishi and Asami Seto.

These developments underscore the series' enduring appeal despite the original manga's finale. The news item, however, includes promotional elements like newsletter sign-ups and repeated sidebar/boilerplate references (e.g., "Expand Collapse," "Opens in new window") which are not substantive content





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