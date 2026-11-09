Producers Sue Ye and Ty Dolla Sign Over Sampled Track Vultures

Jaraed Deal and Marlon Barrow file a lawsuit accusing Ye and Ty Dolla Sign of unauthorized use of a 2018 demo in their hit song Vultures after Ty allegedly heard it on a phone call.

Jaraed Deal and Marlon Barrow have filed a lawsuit against Ye and Ty Dolla Sign, accusing the musicians of stealing a sample for their 2023 song Vultures. The legal complaint, which was submitted on Friday, November 6, alleges that the stars took the audio directly from a 2018 track that Deal and Barrow had co-created to shop to recording artists. The producers claim this unauthorized use demonstrates a blatant disregard for their artistic contributions and legal rights.

The Origin Of The Sample

Deal and Barrow assert that they are entitled to proper credit and compensation because the sample was not merely a coincidental similarity but a direct theft. Their attorneys argue that the defendants took the audio unilaterally, violating the essential right of any artist to determine when, how, and by whom their creative work is used. This action is not only about unpaid licensing fees but also about protecting artistic integrity and enforcing intellectual property rights.

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Ty Dolla Sign Heard The Demo

The lawsuit distinguishes itself from many previous copyright cases by providing a clear chain of custody for the stolen audio. Deal and Barrow allege that Barrow has had a close personal and professional relationship with Ty Dolla Sign that spans decades. During a phone call between the parties, Ty Dolla Sign heard the sampled works playing in the background and subsequently asked for a copy of the song.

Barrow sent the track to Ty Dolla Sign with the assumption that a full written licensing deal would be signed if the music was ever used in a commercial release. Such an agreement was allegedly never reached, yet the sample was used on Vultures anyway. The producers contend that this specific instance removes the defense that an artist likely never even heard the original work.

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Rejection Of Settlement Offers

According to the complaint, representatives for Ye and Ty Dolla Sign offered a buy-out settlement at one point in 2024. Deal and Barrow rejected this offer, stating it was insufficient given the circumstances. The lawsuit notes that despite the rejection, the stolen sample has remained in the song all the while, continuing to generate revenue for the defendants without proper compensation to the creators.

The producers describe enduring severe emotional distress, frustration, and a profound sense of exploitation stemming from the misappropriation of their creative work. They argue that the continuous and blatant unauthorized use of the sampled works constitutes a knowing violation of their rights that requires legal intervention to prevent further commercial exploitation.

Legal Implications And Demands

Barrow is currently credited as a producer on the song Vultures, but the lawsuit emphasizes that neither Deal nor Barrow ever consented to the sample or were paid for it. The legal action seeks to address the significant financial harm and damages suffered by the plaintiffs through the misappropriation of their intellectual property. The case highlights the ongoing tension between established superstars and the producers who supply their foundational sounds.

This lawsuit adds to a long list of similar accusations against Ye, who has faced numerous legal battles over sample usage throughout his career. However, the specific evidence provided in this case, including the direct request for the demo after hearing it on a call, may set a new precedent for how such claims are adjudicated in the music industry. The plaintiffs are seeking justice for the known, continuous, and blatant unauthorized use of their creative assets.