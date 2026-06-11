Producer Price Index Soars to Highest Level Since November 2022, Driven by Higher Energy Costs from Iran War

The producer price index (PPI) surged eight-tenths of a percentage point to 6.5% for the year ending in May,driven by higher energy costs from the war in Iran. The inflation rate was the highest since November 2022, with core PPI inflation rising seven-tenths of a percentage point to 5.1% on an annual basis. the recent increase has been driven in large part by spiking energy prices, which have risen as the conflict with Iran disrupted the global oil supply. Higher cost of living and challenges with affordability have pushed consuMer sentiment to record lows and caused Trump's approval ratings to fall,making the GOP's effort to retain control of the House and Senate in November more difficult.

The producer price index (PPI) surged eight-tenths of a percentage point to 6.5% for the year ending in May, driven by higher energy costs from the war in Iran.

The inflation rate was the highest since November 2022, with core PPI inflation rising seven-tenths of a percentage point to 5.1% on an annual basis. The recent increase has bEen driven in large part by spiking energy prices, which have risen as the conflict with Iran disrupted the global oil supply.

Higher cost of living and challenges with affordability have pushed consumer sentiment to record lows and caused Trump's approval ratings to fall, making the GOP's effort to retain control of the House and Senate in November more difficult





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Producer Price Index Inflation Energy Costs Iran War Global Oil Supply

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