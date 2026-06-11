Jack Bayles steps back from Various Artists Limited after Russell Brand verdict

Jack Bayles, head of comedy at Various Artists Limited, has stepped back after being accused of laughing during a Russell Brand assault. Brand was found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Jack Bayles, head of comedy at the London production company Various Artists Limited, has stepped back from his role after being accused of laughing while Russell Brand sexually assaulted a woman.

The decision followed Brand being found guilty on Thursday of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 employee during a project recording, along with two other counts of sexual assault and one count of rape. Brand, 51, now faces a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his showbusiness career.

Also read Russell Brand’s Lawyer Rounds On Journalist Who Exposed Brand’s Behavior Outside Court

VAL Asks Jack Bayles To Step Back

Various Artists Limited said in a statement: We have asked Jack Bayles to step back from the company whilst we consider the verdict and events surrounding the trial. Our thoughts, though, are primarily with every one of Brand's victims at this time. Bayles had been involved in the production of BBC sitcoms Such Brave Girls and Push through his work at VAL, and will no longer work on those shows.

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The court heard that in 2009, Bayles and Gareth Roy, another member of Brand's team, forced a young female staffer to give Brand a massage during a Channel 4 shoot. According to The Times, the court heard that Bayles and Roy said the comedian would only continue working if the complainant gave him a massage. She complained to her bosses at Channel 4 the next day.

The woman's workplace manager, who gave evidence during the trial, said the victim had complained to her about being told several times to just do it by Bayles and Roy. During the incident Brand also put his head in the woman's groin area. When she had reluctantly agreed, Brand thrust his head into her groin and only got up again when apparently insulted that she had commented on his bony body, the court heard.

Manager Says Men Watched And Laughed

I was so repulsed by the situation, she told the trial, and said she complained afterwards to her Channel 4 bosses. In a statement to the court, the manager said she was told the men were both there the whole time and watched and laughed while Mr Brand sexually assaulted her right in front of them, according to The Times.

Bayles joined VAL, which was founded in 2017 by Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong, four years ago as head of comedy. He was responsible for overseeing the company's comedy slate and developing new projects. He previously produced Catastrophe with Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney and was appointed Channel 4 commissioning editor in 2017.

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In a statement, the producer told The Times: I am appalled and sickened by Brand's actions and have co-operated fully and voluntarily with the investigation and endeavoured to assist as best I can. However, I do not remember the incident that took place 17 years ago in 2009. But I acknowledge that I clearly missed something at the time and did not see nor recognise that it caused distress. For that I am sincerely sorry.

Bayles Cites Toxic Working Environment

At the time of the offence, I was in the early stages of my career, and it was a frantic, pressured and toxic working environment. Brand was chaotic, dismissive and manipulated the people around him. It was due to that, that I made the decision to stop working with him in 2010 and have not had any contact with him since.

During my time working with Brand no complaints were made to me about his behaviour, and I am unaware if any were raised to anyone else more senior to me. I would never willingly or proactively wish to make anyone feel uncomfortable, unsafe or unsupported at work. If I was ever present when Brand acted inappropriately and I failed to spot it and step in, then I sincerely apologise.

When contacted for comment, the BBC referred the Press Association to VAL. Brand preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain's best-known stand-up comedians.