PRODUCE 101: Global Audition Kicks Off with Dramatic Scenes

The new season of PRODUCE 101 has kicked off with a global audition, attracting trainees from around the world. The show will culminate in the debut of a 12-person boy band chosen through voting by Japanese viewers and global viewers. The show's overall emcee, trainee supporter, and KOKUMIN Producer representative is Dean Fujioka, who is joined for the first time by a SEKAI Producer Representative, Choi Soo-young from Girl's Generation.

The new season of the popular Japanese reality TV show ' PRODUCE 101 ' has kicked off with a global audition , attracting trainees from around the world.

The show, which has been available for viewing on the Lemino streaming service since March 2026, will culminate in the debut of a 12-person boy band chosen through voting by Japanese viewers and global viewers. The show's overall emcee, trainee supporter, and KOKUMIN Producer representative is Dean Fujioka, who is joined for the first time by a SEKAI Producer Representative, Choi Soo-young from Girl's Generation.

The votes of KOKUMIN Producers from Japan and SEKAI Producers from other countries are counted together to launch a boy band that reflects a more international perspective. The show has already brought several standout scenes, including the first half of 'POSITION BATTLE: OPEN ROUND,' where the 50 remaining trainees were divided into nine teams to compete in the event.

The teams competed, each with their own song, and the two top trainees and the top trainee for each of the nine songs in the group battle were selected as leaders. One particularly dramatic scene unfolded for the team PUNCH LINERS, whose leader, RYUJI, picked INI's song 'DOMINANCE.

' O.YUSEI, who was chosen as the main rapper, was psyched, saying 'I've rarely taken center stage in my own life, so I'm going to go for it. ' After listening to the advice of INI members Rihito Ikezaki, Hiroto Nishi, and Jin Matsuda, he looked fulfilled, but after hearing Y.SHU rap, he asked for the main rapper position to be switched out, saying 'I think he'd be better as a main rapper then me.

' His team members encouraged him, saying 'You got the center position, now you need to go out there and crush it. ' O.YUSEI, feeling disgusted with himself, began crying, saying 'It was just so frustrating...

' His connection with fellow rapper Y.SHU grew even stronger, and then in the main event, he boldly took the stage, putting on a confident performance as main rapper, turning the tables by being selected as no. 1 in his team through the field voting. Y.SHU came in second place, and it was clear to everyone watching how the bonds between them had grown.

Episode 7 featured the second half of 'POSITION BATTLE: OPEN ROUND' and the announcement of the results.

'Nature Self' was chosen through field voting as the team that stood out the most. Nature Self was led by CHISATO, who chose the song 'Natural' by Imagine Dragons. During the first part of the practice, RYOTA and CHISATO divided up the choreography duties, but dance trainer KAITA said he felt there was a lack of teamwork.

'Did you two coordinate with each other? I could tell that the choreography was by two separate people. It felt disjointed.

' Everyone gathered together, and RYOTA and the other members talked about each other's strengths. They reaffirmed the importance of teamwork and developed a more powerful sense of solidarity. Elsewhere, YURA, who had been chosen by unanimous accord as main dancer, looked crestfallen, saying 'I just couldn't get excited about being chosen for center position





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PRODUCE 101 Global Audition Boy Band KOKUMIN Producers SEKAI Producers Dean Fujioka Choi Soo-Young

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