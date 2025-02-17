Procter & Gamble Stock Plunges Amidst Consumer Staples Volatility and Weak US Retail Sales

Procter & Gamble (PG) stock suffered a significant setback on Friday, driven by concerns raised about the company's 2025 guidance due to heightened volatility in the US consumer staples sector. The negative sentiment was further amplified by a disappointing release of US Retail Sales data for January, which fell unexpectedly.

Procter & Gamble (PG) stock experienced a significant decline of 4.75% on Friday, becoming the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). This downturn was attributed to concerns raised by a BNP Paribas analyst, Kevin Grundy, following a meeting with Procter & Gamble CEO Jon Moeller. Grundy expressed reservations about the company's 2025 guidance due to heightened volatility in the US consumer staples sector.

Moeller acknowledged that the company is facing unprecedented volatility in this sector, coupled with slowing demand in the US market, while experiencing positive growth in regions like Latin America and Europe. He also cited de-stocking as an additional challenge. Grundy's analysis suggests that the volatility casts uncertainty over P&G's 2025 organic sales growth projections. Despite this, Moeller maintained that the company possesses sufficient flexibility to safeguard earnings per share even in the face of US organic growth deceleration. Grundy, however, indicated that Procter & Gamble's guidance for the year remains questionable until further clarity emerges through subsequent quarterly results.Adding to the negative sentiment surrounding PG stock was the release of US Retail Sales data for January, which unexpectedly plummeted by 0.9% month-over-month, significantly below the market's anticipated decline of 0.1%. December's figure, while revised upward from 0.4% to 0.7% month-over-month, further contributed to the severity of the January decline. The drop in retail sales was primarily attributed to consumers reducing spending in categories such as autos and auto-related merchandise, sporting goods, furniture, and home furnishings. This disappointing retail sales performance fueled concerns about the health of the US economy.The DJIA, on the other hand, experienced a modest decline of nearly 0.4%, while the NASDAQ saw a similar gain. Some investors interpreted the weak economic data as a potential catalyst for an earlier-than-expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Procter & Gamble stock, known for its relative stability, tumbled sharply on Friday, trading below its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator revealed a bearish crossover, signaling a possible continuation of the downward trend. Traders anticipate support to emerge within the large green-shaded band ranging from $153.50 to $160.00, a level that provided support for PG stock from April 2024 to much of last year. To reverse the current downward momentum, PG stock will need to establish a new range high above $172.00





