Processed Foods That Are Actually Good for Your Gut, According to a Nutritionist

A gut health nutritionist highlights milled flaxseeds, yogurt, canned beans, frozen produce, and tinned fish as healthy processed foods that support digestive wellness. These items retain nutrients and provide fiber, probiotics, and essential vitamins, challenging the notion that all processed foods are unhealthy. Learn how to choose the right versions to boost gut microbiome diversity.

Processed foods have gained a negative reputation in recent years, often associated with poor health. Research has linked ultra- processed foods (UPFs) to over 30 health conditions, including heart disease, cancer, and anxiety.

In the UK, more than half of dietary calories come from UPFs, and their consumption is rising globally. However, experts argue that this broad labeling creates confusion, as not all processed foods are unhealthy. In fact, many everyday processed foods can help increase fiber intake and support gut health. Nutritionists categorize foods into four groups: unprocessed/minimally processed foods; processed culinary ingredients; processed foods; and ultra-processed foods.

Processed foods combine whole foods with added ingredients like salt, sugar, or oil through preservation, fermentation, or other methods. Examples include bread made from flour, water, salt, and yeast, or milled flaxseeds. Adding industrial additives like emulsifiers, colorings, or preservatives upgrades these to ultra-processed status. With this distinction in mind, several nutritionists recommend specific processed foods for a gut-friendly diet.

Milled flaxseeds are milled from whole seeds, breaking their tough shell to improve digestibility and nutrient absorption. They are rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, supporting regular bowel movements and feeding beneficial gut bacteria. A daily spoonful can boost fiber intake when added to porridge, yogurt, or smoothies. Yogurt, especially varieties with live and active cultures, provides probiotics that enhance the gut microbiome.

It also supplies protein and calcium. Choosing low-sugar options maximizes benefits. Canned beans offer a convenient, fiber-rich option. They contain resistant starch, which aids short-chain fatty acid production crucial for gut health.

Rinsing reduces sodium while preserving nutrients. Frozen fruits and vegetables are picked at peak ripeness and flash-frozen, locking in vitamins and minerals. They provide an accessible way to increase plant diversity without spoilage concerns.

Finally, tinned fish like sardines, mackerel, and salmon supply omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Their convenience and long shelf life make them a practical addition to meals. These processed foods demonstrate that processing can enhance nutrition, accessibility, and dietary diversity without compromising health. The key is choosing items with minimal additives and maximal natural benefits





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Processed Foods Gut Health Nutritionist Diet Fiber Probiotics Frozen Vegetables Canned Beans Tinned Fish Flaxseeds Yogurt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ziegler's Foods reopens in Dickinson after fearing it wouldn't return following Hurricane HarveyIt was one of thousands of structures that flooded during Hurricane Harvey, and now, after nearly a decade, a community staple in Dickinson is back open.

Read more »

Poll Shows Broad Bipartisan Support for Stricter Regulation of Ultra-Processed FoodsA new poll of 2,000 Americans reveals majority support across party lines for government interventions on ultra-processed foods, including safety testing of additives, banning artificial dyes, and warning labels. Despite public concern and health secretary focus, experts say federal action is lacking, with policies placing responsibility on individuals rather than industry.

Read more »

Scientists Say These 8 Common Food Ingredients Are Linked to Heart Disease RiskThey’re in a lot of convenient foods, unfortunately.

Read more »

Drinking alcohol may influence cravings for certain foods in a surprising way, study suggestsUniversity of Sydney researchers suggest alcohol may increase a hormone that drives savory-food cravings, leading to overeating ultra-processed foods.

Read more »