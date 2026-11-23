Boston muralist Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs has transformed the exterior of A.R.T.’s new Goel Center into a portrait of connection and belonging. The four-wall mural invites viewers to see themselves reflected in its figures and stories.

The new American Repertory Theater on North Harvard St. in Allston, with its mural by Rob"ProBlak" Gibbs. In Lower Allston, Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs stands in front of a massive brick wall, one of the exterior surfaces of American Repertory Theater’s new Goel Center for Creativity and Performance.

The center won’t open to the public until April 2027 but Gibbs is there for a specific reason. The Boston-based muralist was putting the finishing touches on a work that wraps around four walls, covering 11,000 square feet of the building’s exterior. He’s among the first commissioned artists to debut work at the new center. A section of Gibbs' mural, seen from inside the new American Repertory Theater, in Allston, Mass.

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Each wall tells a different part of the story. Facing the street is an image of a little girl holding a dandelion. One of her hands is still blocky and undefined Nearby, Dayron Miles, A.R.

T.’s associate artistic director, looks up at the mural with a smile.

“When we were working with our architects to design the building, I had this vision that the exterior would be a mural,” Miles said. The Goel Center will be the first home for A.R. T. that’s intentionally designed to expand how visitors experience theater. But Miles sees its purpose as extending beyond the performances that will take place inside.

For him, the mural is an opportunity to signal what kind of institution A.R. T. intends to be. American Repertory Theater Associate Artistic Director Dayron J. Miles and artist Rob "ProBlak" Gibbs, at the new ART in Allston, Mass. “How might we be a stage to amplify community dialogue?

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That isn't just for the Harvard campus, that isn't just for A.R. T., that isn't just for Cambridge, but for Boston? ” Miles asked. Miles first met Gibbs in 2021 through an earlier A.R.

T. initiative. After attending a public art event highlighting Gibbs and other muralists, Miles was struck by the way the work brought people together.

“People seeing themselves reflected in what was being produced, but also in who was producing it — it felt like an extension or expansion of exactly what happens in the theater,” Miles said. He wanted to bring that same sense of connection to the new building. So he approached Gibbs about creating a mural. For Gibbs, the commission offered something unusual: the chance to be involved in the building’s design before construction was complete.

He met with the architects and even weighed in on the type of brick that would cover the exterior.

“To be around at that point of the conversation and to be included from the beginning is something that's unheard of,” Gibbs said. “Usually, art is an afterthought. ” That distinction matters to Gibbs. Throughout his career, he said he’s seen street art treated as a kind of “pretty sticker,” something used to disguise the harsher realities of a changing neighborhood, like displacement, or to make a new building look more trendy.

Both Gibbs and Miles wanted this mural to do something different. Rather than feel like an artistic flourish attached to a new development, it needed to feel rooted in an idea of belonging.

“It's getting away from watching the new shiny buildings go up to something that feels a lot more at home,” Gibbs said. To shape the mural, Gibbs and A.R. T. organized a series of community workshops in Cambridge and Boston, inviting participants to share the themes and ideas they wanted reflected in the work. One idea that stayed with Miles was the importance of being seen, particularly for people who feel overlooked in their own communities.

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“For the people who feel invisible in our communities, what does it mean to bear witness? ” Miles asked. The notion of witnessing plays a large role in Gibbs’ ongoing “Breathe Life” series. The mural represents the ninth and tenth works in the series, which explores interconnectedness, universal stories and cosmic possibility.

“There’s different sides to telling a story,” Gibbs said. “And the beautiful thing about these different parts, like the past, present and future, is that they speak to each other. ” The mural can be viewed from either side of the building, with different figures offering various entry points into that larger story. On one side, an older man holds a piece of cosmic glass up to the light.

A handkerchief covers his gray dreadlocks. The figure is based on Paul Goodknight, a renowned local artist and one of Gibbs’ mentors and inspirations. On the street-facing wall, a young girl wears a crown of cowrie shells, her gaze cast into the distance. Those familiar with Gibbs’ work may recognize her as a depiction of his daughter.

Between the two figures are a woman reading and a man using a wheelchair, both also inspired by people in Gibbs’ life. But the figures aren't intended as portraits of particular individuals.

“These aren’t meant to be specific people,” Gibbs said. Although his subjects often begin with people he knows, Gibbs uses them to represent broader, shared experiences. They are figures in which viewers might recognize something of themselves.

“You don't have to be a Black person to see yourself reflected in this,” Miles said. “You don't have to be an able-bodied person. You don't have to be a young or old person. It’s a wide enough aperture and invitation so that everybody can see themselves in this.

” The mural isn't technically permanent, but A.R. T. plans to keep it in place for at least 10 to 15 years. For Miles, that timeline is part of a larger commitment to the community.

“This is where we invite people to come in, and whether they know it or not, they're working out their capacity for empathy and they're building up their muscle for understanding, which contributes to our communities and our democracy in so many ways,” he said.