Pro wrestling star Killer Kross shares sweet, life-altering moment when a cat came into his life

Pro wrestler Killer Kross reveals how a stray kitten showed up at his door and changed his life, curing his cat allergy along the way.

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Killer Kross is known as a terror in the ring, perhaps even a"killer.

"career and has worked his way up to becoming the Major League Wrestling world heavyweight champion, fending off dozens of other men in Battle Riot VIII in January. Kross logged on for an interview with Fox News Digital to talk about MLW’s new partnership with Veeps. During the chat, Kross’ cat jumped onto his lap. Naturally, the next question was about the animal.

"So, I’m allergic to cats, like deathly allergic. My wife and I, about a year and a half ago, noticed there’s a kitten at our door," Kross said.

"And every once in a while, we would see stray cats around. Even when we’re on trips and stuff, we were in Thailand, there were dogs everywhere. We would always, I don’t know man, we always feel compelled to feed them. So, this kitten was at our door.

Clearly a stray. No collar. You can just tell. It was all f’d up.

"And so she put out a little bit of tuna for this cat. We’ve done that before. We didn’t see the cat for like a week or two. The cat comes back and we’re like damn.

It still doesn’t have a home, it’s still alive. We started to, whenever we saw the cat – it wasn’t every day in the beginning – but whenever we saw it, we would feet it. And then it starts bringing pieces of mice and starts leaving it at the door. You know how they say, like, they bring you gifts?

… I had to look it up. I didn’t know anything about cats. If I came into contact with a cat, hives, my eyes would close. I’d gotta go to the hospital.

And this thing, eventually, just kinda stuck around.

"Kross said there quickly came a dire situation in which they felt that they needed to keep the cat as safe as possible – a hurricane. "And, there was a hurricane. We were like, ‘I’d love to bring it into the house, but you understand what happens,’ and she was like, ‘Yeah, I know. ’ This thing stayed at our door during a hurricane," he told Fox News Digital.

"We felt so bad but my wife bought a house for it. She bought like cat structures and toys they could put their claws on. She got it set up so it could essentially live at the front door so it would get killed by the hurricane. It stayed there.

It went int the house and everything. It lived at our front door for six months or something.

"Like again, I can’t touch this thing. And I’m sitting out there one day and I’m making sure that it’s comfortable and its eating and it starts walking along my leg. So, I decide to pet it – got some hives. Eventually after a while, I wasn’t getting hives on my hand anymore.

Then, one day, the thing gets attacked. It’s bleeding all over the place. We don’t know what happened.

" Kross said they had to get the cat to a veterinarian and he shelled out some big bucks to make sure the animal was happy, healthy and comfortable. "So, I paid thousands of dollars to take it to a vet. It let me pick it up – this is a stray by the way. It was very friendly with us.

It didn’t behave like a stray, which was so strange. So, we took it to the vet. We got it blood tested. No blood-borne pathogens.

It didn’t have any diseases or whatnot. It paid for its surgery – thousands of bucks," he told Fox News Digital.

"We had to put a cone on its head. We can’t let a stray out there with a cone on its head. So, we cleared out a room in our house and we got a full setup with an automatic cat litter box and everything. We have two dogs – the dogs love the cat.

"They all lay together, they sleep together, they play together. And the dogs would let us know when the cat was at the front door back when it was stray. And every once in a while, we’d bring the dog’s out and we’d hold the dogs and it’d get near the cat, so they could all kinda be in distance. But now the cat lives with us and I don’t have allergies to the cat anymore.

I don’t know what the heck happened. My first time in my life I’ve had a cat. It’s awesome. It’s a hilarious personality.

It’s very smart. Sometimes you don’t think its listening to you but it knows exactly what you’re saying and it follows directives and knows its name. And when I call it when it’s in the backyard, the cat comes in. The cat and the dogs have a great routine.

It’s wonderful. "





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