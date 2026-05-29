Pro wrestling star Killer Kross reveals why he's flourishing with Major League Wrestling

MLW champion Killer Kross discusses the new 'MLW Fusion' debut on Veeps, creative freedom, and a stacked roster featuring Matt Riddle and Shotzi.

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| The HerdYou can now listen to Fox News articles! , Kross’ pro wrestling prowess will be exposed to an entirely new global audience starving for in-ring action. He told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that he’s pretty excited about the new partnership.

"Honestly, selfishly, I should say, I’m very happy about it," he said. "I’ve put on some of my best performances, probably of my entire career, with MLW. Just being afforded the time to go out there, main event and have basically the creative liberties to be able to tell people the stories that I believe they want to see out of me.

It’s been awesome and to have it on a streaming service where anybody and everybody can watch it, I mean, I can’t ask for more.

"and Bishop Dyer are the MLW world tag team champions while Matt Riddle, Austin Aries, Shotzi, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Scarlett Bordeaux, Blue Panther and Paul Walter Hauser are just a handful of names who are also a part of the hard-hitting action. Kross said the amount of talent, bringing different styles to the ring, really showcases what pro wrestling is all about.

, ring wise like that hybrid Lucha style, there’s nostalgic elements of it," he told Fox News Digital.

"I always go back to ECW – just the extreme nature of it all. They can literally go anywhere, it can go off the rails, back on the rails. The creative freedom that all of us have as performers there is virtually unlimited to a degree of where we’re not necessarily setting ourselves on fire and diving off the roof. But it’s a very collaborative experience working with MLW for all of us.

"We can really lean into what we know that crowd wants to see out of us as performers and create something together that people want to watch. All of that, I think, really lends a special nature to itself into the audience watching because a lot of professional wrestling shows, they have guidelines they have to follow behind closed doors, we don’t necessarily have those types of guidelines. We can take it as far as we want.

If the people in the ring have the capabilities, which they do, they’re from all over the world, different experience levels, there’s no limits to the types of stories that we can tell, which is very, very fun as a performer to be under a roof like that. "





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