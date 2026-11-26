Dustin Rhodes announced his 3-year-old grandson Rowan died, as the AEW star and ex-wife Terri Runnels ask fans for prayers and privacy for the family.

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No cause of death was announced. Dustin Rhodes enters the ring during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling - Wrestle Dynasty at Tokyo Dome on Jan. 5, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan.

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"Guys my grandson Rowan has passed. Please keep us all in your prayers during this time," he wrote on X, adding that he was with his daughter Dakota.star, also shared the news on her Facebook page. Rhodes and Runnels were previously married and had a daughter together. Terri Runnels, a former World Wrestling Entertainment professional wrestler, attends the 2008 National Big Apple Comic Book, Art, Toy & Sci-Fi Expo at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, N.Y.