Videos show protesters, some waving Palestinian flags, chanting “blood on your hands” and pelting objects at the former president outside Trinity College Dublin.

Videos showed protesters, some waving Palestinian flags, chanting “blood on your hands” and scuffling with police officers outside Trinity College Dublin on Tuesday, as he attended a ceremony honoring his son, Hunter, alongside, which dates back to 1770.

Previous recipients of the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse include Irish musician Bob Geldof, Protesters gather as Joe Biden visits the College Historical Society in Dublin to receive the the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse. During his acceptance speech in the university’s Exam Hall, Hunter discussed his addictions, family life and being in the public eye.

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“We are living in an age of bullies,” heShortly after the ceremony a “protest took place in Trinity’s Front Square,” Catherine O’Mahony, a spokesperson for the college said in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday. She said “the protest escalated while the Bidens were leaving,” and Irish police, known as the Gardaí, arrived at the scene.

“The Biden family left without incident. The protest dispersed soon after,” she added. Police said in a statement Wednesday that three adult males were arrested “in relation to a public order incident” at Trinity College Dublin. One man in his 50s “has since been charged and is due to appear before Court.

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The two other males have been released without charge. ” They did not say what the man had been charged with.long had a historical solidarity Many in the country compare the current situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank with Ireland’s experience of British colonial rule and struggle for self-determination. Ireland was also the recent venue for American rapper The Bidens, who have Irish heritage, also met with Ireland’s Taoiseach, or prime minister, Micheál Martin.

“We reflected on his strong Irish roots and previous visits, appreciating his lifelong support for Ireland,” Martin said in a post on X, of his meeting with Biden. Biden’s great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan left the Irish county of Louth for the United States in 1849, and he also has relatives from another side of his family in County Mayo, on Ireland’s west coast.his doctors were “encouraged by how I’ve responded to treatment” and thanked the public for their prayers and well-wishes.