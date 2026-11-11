Pro-Palestine protesters throw items at former President Biden outside school in Ireland

Three men were arrested outside of a university in Dublin for allegedly being involved in a protest where items were chucked at former President Joe Biden, police in Ireland confirmed Wednesday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Former U.S. President Joe Biden attends a ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum on September 11, 2026, in New York City.

The United States is marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, when a group of al-Qaeda hijackers flew airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. Three men were arrested outside of a university in Dublin for allegedly being involved in a protest where items were chucked at former President Joe Biden, police in Ireland confirmed Wednesday.

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Catherine O’Mahony, a spokesperson for the college, said that the protest happened at Trinity’s Front Square. Videos on social media show the protesters screaming and waving flags. Some people were changing “blood on your hands. ” There was also white liquid that seemed to be aimed at the family.

Police said that one man that was arrested is in his 50s and he is expected to appear before Court. The other two men have been released without charge.

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