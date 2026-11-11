Pro‑Palestine Protesters Attack Joe Biden with Milk Cartons During Dublin Visit

During a surprise stop at Trinity College, former President Joe Biden was pelted with milk cartons by pro‑Palestine demonstrators, sparking a police response and raising tensions over U.S. aid to Israel and Gaza accusations.

During a surprise appearance at Trinity College Dublin on Tuesday, former U.S. President Joe Biden was confronted by pro‑Palestine protesters who hurled milk cartons at him as he left the ceremony where his son, Hunter Biden, received a Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse.

Milk Cartons and Chants Target Former President at Duty

The incident unfolded after the ceremony, as Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden exited the hall. Protesters gathered outside the college and began throwing objects, most notably milk cartons, at the former president. Footage shows the cartons bouncing off the black vehicle that was transporting Biden and that police officers were attempting to restrain the demonstrators. Demonstrators shouted phrases such as 'shame on you,' 'you've got blood on your hands,' and 'Genocide Joe.'

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Gardai officers were seen scrambling to stop the attackers. One officer was splashed with milk while trying to detain a female protester. At least two individuals were pepper‑sprayed by authorities and later arrested, one of whom was taken in by Gardai outside the college campus.

Political Context Behind the Protests

Pro‑Palestine demonstrators cited Biden's record of supplying military aid to Israel and his public statements that he had 'no confidence' in death‑toll figures reported by the Gaza Health Ministry. The protest also reflected broader criticism of U.S. policy in the Middle East and accusations that the former president failed to curb violence in Gaza during his presidency.

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Hunter Biden, who has openly struggled with severe alcohol and drug abuse, defended his father during the event. He said, 'I think that my dad tried to make the best decisions at the time with the information that he had…' and added, 'I totally agree that what is happening in Gaza… is absolutely and completely wrong and there is no excuse for it…' He further stated that his father had attempted to curtail the conflict whenever possible.

Aftermath and Security Response

The Gardaí police intervened quickly, arresting multiple protestors for disorderly conduct. The two individuals who were pepper‑sprayed were later taken into custody for their actions. Security footage showed the officers trying to stop the milk‑carton attacks, and the incident was captured on camera, providing a clear record of the confrontation.

Following the event, former President Biden's team issued a statement condemning the violence and reaffirming his commitment to peaceful engagement. The statement also emphasized the importance of respecting the rights of protesters while maintaining public safety during high‑profile visits.

Impact on Biden and Hunter's Public Images

The incident underscores the divide in public opinion regarding the Biden family's political legacy. While Hunter's receipt of the Gold Medal was meant to highlight his contributions to public discourse, the protest drew attention to the contentious issues surrounding U.S. foreign policy and internal family controversies, including Hunter's prior legal troubles involving gun and tax crimes, from which he was later pardoned by his father. The event occurs amid Biden's ongoing battle with prostate cancer, a diagnosis revealed in May 2023, which has forced him to reduce promotional appearances for his memoir, Promise Me, America.

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Some observers suggest the protest could influence upcoming political discussions in Ireland and the U.S., particularly concerning the treatment of Israeli policies and the broader Middle East peace process. The incident also raised questions about security protocols for former U.S. presidents during overseas visits, potentially prompting policy reviews in Dublin and beyond.

As the situation develops, both Irish authorities and the Biden campaign are monitoring the implications of the protest for future diplomatic engagements and public perceptions of U.S. leadership abroad.