Pro-Palestine Protester's 15-Hour Big Ben Climb Causes Major Disruption

Daniel Day, a pro-Palestine activist, climbed Big Ben barefoot and refused to come down for 15 hours, causing significant disruption in central London. Day's actions resulted in the closure of Westminster Bridge and surrounding areas, with emergency services responding to the incident.

A pro-Palestine protester, Daniel Day , spent 15 hours perched on Big Ben, causing significant disruption in central London. The 30-year-old from Essex climbed the 96-meter high Elizabeth Tower barefoot, waving a Palestinian flag, and live-streamed his protest.

Day's actions led to the closure of Westminster Bridge, halting public transport, and stopping parliamentary tours. He denied intentionally causing a public nuisance but admitted his actions resulted in a major road network blockade. Day shouted slogans like 'free Palestine' and 'Israel is a terrorist state' while firefighters attempted to rescue him.

The court heard that Day's injury from a cut foot bled onto the tower, and emergency services had to wait for him to agree to come down to avoid potential fatalities. The trial continues





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Pro-Palestine Protest Big Ben Climb Daniel Day Westminster Bridge Closure Public Nuisance

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