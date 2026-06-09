Pro‑Palestine demonstrator's 15‑hour climb up Big Ben costs UK taxpayer £67,000

A barefoot activist scaled the Elizabeth Tower for more than fifteen hours, halting Parliament tours, closing Westminster Bridge and prompting a costly security response that ultimately cost the British public £67,000.

A pro‑Palestine activist named Daniel Day climbed the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, barefoot and unfurling a Palestinian flag on the morning of 8 March.

The 30‑year‑old from Westcliff‑on‑Sea, Essex, began his ascent at 7.24 a.m., live‑streaming the event as he scaled the 96‑metre‑high structure. During the climb he suffered a cut on his foot, which caused him to bleed onto the historic clock face. He remained perched on the tower for over fifteen hours, refusing to descend until after midnight.

The incident forced a massive security operation: police roadblocks were erected around the parliamentary precinct, Westminster Bridge was closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and parts of Parliament Square were sealed off. Security officials inside the Palace of Westminster deployed mattresses at the base of the tower in case the protester slipped, while a cherry‑picker and a police negotiator worked to persuade him to come down.

By lunchtime a crowd had gathered, many holding Palestinian flags and chanting in his support, and later a separate group blocked a fire engine as a further show of solidarity. The disruption forced the cancellation of more than 2,500 visitor tours, most of them tourist groups, and caused Transport for London to lose an estimated £25,000 in bus fare revenue as routes were diverted to avoid the area.

At a hearing in the High Court, Ms Alison Giles, director of security for Parliament, testified that the incident represented a "significant security incident" requiring the full attention of police, fire and emergency services. She explained that the decision to halt all visits was driven by the need to protect public safety, noting that the climber was in a "precarious position" high above the ground and that his presence created a real risk of a fall.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Waterfield, who was overseeing the tactical response, described the scene as a mixture of onlookers, sympathisers, and media crews, all of which added to the complexity of the operation. The negotiator reported concerns about the possibility of the protester losing his grip while the crowd below shouted and waved flags, heightening the tension for the responders.

In total, the Parliamentary authorities estimated the financial impact of the disruption at £67,000, a sum that will ultimately be borne by the British taxpayer as it offsets the running costs of the legislative estate. During the court proceedings, Daniel Day denied any intention to cause a public nuisance or to act recklessly. He maintained that his protest was a peaceful expression of solidarity with the Palestinian cause and that he never intended to endanger himself or others.

Prosecutor David Matthew, however, highlighted the extensive costs and operational disruptions caused by the stunt, pointing to the lost revenue from cancelled tours and the impact on public transport. The judge noted that while the protester's motives may have been political, the methods employed resulted in a substantial burden on public resources and posed serious safety concerns.

The case underscores the delicate balance between the right to protest and the responsibility of authorities to maintain public order and protect heritage sites from harm





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