Pro-Palestine Climber of Big Ben Cost Taxpayers £67,000, Court Hears

Daniel Day scaled Big Ben barefoot for 15 hours, causing massive disruption and costing British taxpayers £67,000 in lost revenue from cancelled Parliament tours and additional emergency services. He denies causing public nuisance.

A pro-Palestine activist who climbed Big Ben barefoot and refused to come down for over 15 hours has cost British taxpayers an estimated £67,000, a court has heard.

The incident, which occurred on March 8, brought a small section of central London to a standstill as Daniel Day, 30, from Westcliff-on-Sea in Essex, scaled the 96-meter-high Elizabeth Tower while carrying a Palestinian flag. Day live-streamed his ascent starting at 7:24 am and remained perched on the historic landmark until after midnight, refusing to cooperate with police negotiators.

During the climb, he cut his foot on the metal structure and smeared the beloved building with his blood, adding a macabre element to the protest. The disruption caused widespread chaos, with police roadblocks surrounding the area and security at the Houses of Parliament redirected entirely towards managing the incident.

Mattresses were placed at the base of the tower as a safety precaution because Day was in what Alison Giles, the director of security for Parliament, described as a precarious position at a dangerous height. The protest also forced the cancellation of over 2,500 visits to Parliament, mostly by tourists, resulting in significant revenue loss. Giles told the court that the £67,000 estimate reflects the lost income from those visits, which would have offset the running costs of Parliament.

Additionally, Transport for London reported an estimated £25,000 loss in bus fares due to diversions around Westminster, as many passengers avoided buses altogether because of the disruption. The court also heard that later that day, sympathetic protesters blocked a fire engine, with onlookers waving Palestinian flags and cheering, further escalating tensions. Day is charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance, which he denies, arguing that his actions were a form of political protest.

The trial continues to examine the broader implications of such demonstrations on public safety and taxpayer resources. The police response was extensive, with Chief Inspector Jonathan Waterfield, who made tactical decisions during the incident, testifying that he first spotted the protest at 7:45 am as he left Westminster tube station. Initially, the crowd consisted primarily of spectators, but by lunchtime, a group of sympathizers had gathered, displaying Palestinian flags and vocalizing their support.

Waterfield noted that the protester shouted to the crowd on Bridge Street, creating a fear that he might slip or fall, and that police negotiators had real concerns about his safety and the crowd's influence. The incident required a significant deployment of emergency services, including fire engines, ambulances, and a cherry picker carrying a police negotiator to try to persuade Day to descend.

Police closed Bridge Street, Westminster Bridge, traffic and pedestrian access off the Embankment, and parts of Parliament Square at various times. The disruption also affected tourism, as many visitors to the area were unable to access Parliament or nearby attractions. The cost to the taxpayer extends beyond the direct revenue loss from cancelled tours; the deployment of police and emergency personnel for over 15 hours further strains public funds.

Day's actions highlight the ongoing tension between the right to protest and the need to maintain public order and safety. His climb, while dramatic and attention-grabbing, raised questions about the proportionality of such acts and the potential for them to endanger lives, including his own. The court will weigh the seriousness of the disruption against the political message Day intended to convey.

The case has drawn both criticism and support, with some viewing Day as a martyr for the Palestinian cause and others condemning his reckless disregard for public safety and property. The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a symbol of British democracy, making its use as a platform for protest particularly contentious.

Prosecutors argue that Day's actions were not only illegal but also dangerously disrupted the functioning of Parliament and incurring unnecessary expense. The defense, however, may contend that the protest was necessary to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and that the costs incurred were justified by the media coverage and public awareness generated.

As the trial proceeds, it will likely spark broader debates about the limits of protest in democratic societies and the balance between individual expression and collective security. Meanwhile, the physical marks left by Day's climb, including the bloodstains on the tower, serve as a lasting reminder of the event. The court is expected to deliver a verdict in the coming weeks, which could set a precedent for how similar protests are treated under public nuisance laws.

The outcome will be closely watched by activists, legal experts, and the general public, as it underscores the challenges of managing civil disobedience in an era of heightened political tension and security concerns





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Pro-Palestine Protest Big Ben Climbing Public Nuisance Taxpayer Cost London Disruption

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