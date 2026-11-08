Pro-life pregnancy center expands mission to help patients embrace their God-given gender

By listening to the Holy Spirit, Heidi Matzke, executive director of the Alternatives Pregnancy Center, said her clinic helps women embrace the gender they were given by God.

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But because it is a full-service women's health clinic with doctors who specialize in hormone therapy, it's simply something they do in order to give women the care they need to fully embrace their God-given gender. Based in Sacramento, California, Alternatives is one of hundreds of like-minded pregnancy help centers across the country.

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These venues may have different names, but they all work to help women withA health center located in Sacramento, California, not only helps women with unplanned pregnancies — it is also a full-service women's health clinic propelled by faith . Matzke told Fox News,"When God called me into this ministry ... I felt the Holy Spirit impress upon my heart back then, 'Heidi, you're right.

You have no idea what you're doing, and that's why you'd better be face-down before me every single day. You better be fasting and praying.

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'"It wasn't long before another challenge came Matzke's way, involving listening to God. She asked the Holy Spirit to direct her very short talk at a church soon after launching the full-service clinic. The pastor gave her just two minutes. say to talk only about the women's health services the center offered and nothing else — not even the unplanned pregnancy help. She did as directed.

While the congregation received her respectfully and politely, Matzke said she felt a sense of defeat. . The Holy Spirit has done work in my heart, and I am now trying to detransition. But my current doctors have basically abandoned me and I have nowhere to go.

"On that faith-filled day, Rose told Matzke she had been sobbing uncontrollably during Matzke's short presentation, as she had been praying that morning that God would provide her with free women's medical care. hormones and surgeryThe women's heath clinic at that moment became more full-service than Heidi Matzke could ever imagine. Heidi Matzke, executive director of the Alternatives Pregnancy Center in California, is pictured during an appearance in 2022 before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP She also shares how a series of events strengthened her resolve to develop a full-service health clinic led by the Gospel — and how listening to the Holy Spirit brings healing to many more people than we could ever imagine. Lauren Green currently serves as Fox News Channel's chief religion correspondent based in the New York bureau. She joined FNC in 1996. Her new book is"