Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America opposed Heidi Overton's FDA confirmation until the Trump administration committed to ending mail-order abortion drugs.

Senate Republicans break through Washington gridlock with massive American energy, data center overhaulEXCLUSIVE: Retired police sergeant issues warning over Mamdani's NYPD shake-up ahead of Thanksgiving paradeASRA Q. NOMANI: Inside the coordinated activist blitz that crashed Anthropic’s historic Nasdaq debutTrump ally Bill Essayli tapped to lead investigation of Biden officials over Mar-a-Lago raidDems, GOP rebels fail to rein in Trump's Iran war in Senate, but bigger battle looms‘Long term coup’ ousted Christians, conservatives from major watchdog, insider claimsAOC leaves door open to 2028 presidential run, signals willingness to work with Trump Americans misled on Social Security for decades as clock counts down on benefits, explosive report revealsWatters: Hillary is ‘peeved’ Trump is putting America firstAmerica needs to see the reality of what Democrats are ‘pushing’: Ex-Border Patrol chiefLaura Ingraham: Forget fighting the Oligarchy, Bernie Sanders is fighting the questionThe left wants to live in 2020 forever, expert saysPro-life group says lack of abortion drug commitments drove opposition to Overton’s failed FDA bid Erik Baptist, senior vice president of legal strategy at Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, explains why the group opposed Heidi Overton’s FDA confirmation without commitments from the Trump administration to restore in-person dispensing requirements for abortion drugs and address concerns about the agency’s mifepristone safety study.

A leading pro-life group said it opposed advancing Heidi Overton's nomination to lead the Food and Drug Administration without commitments from the Trump administration on abortion drug policy. The White House withdrew her nomination this week amid questions about her support in the Senate.

Also read Razer Viper V4 Pro and DeathAdder V4 Pro Carbon Fiber Editions Launched

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Erik Baptist, senior vice president of legal strategy at Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said his group asked the Senate to hold up Overton’s confirmation until it received"firm commitments" from the administration on two fronts regarding abortion drug policy.

"Right now, we’re seeing more abortions in this country than before the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade," Baptist said.

"That’s precisely because of what the Biden FDA did to authorize mail-order abortion drugs. We’re seeing upwards of 15,000 abortion drugs and abortions occurring in pro-life states. Those states can’t meaningfully enforce their laws while this nationwide policy is in place.

" "Under the Biden-era policy, anybody can obtain these drugs online and receive them through the mail," he continued. "When I say anybody, we’ve seen news story after news story every week about men and other predators obtaining these drugs to coerce or poison women into taking them against their will. Until that policy changes, no pregnant woman is safe from these drugs.

Advertisement

My question to this administration is: How many more women have to be poisoned or coerced with abortion drugs before you take action on this drug?

" Under the Biden administration, the FDA eliminated the in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone, allowing it to be prescribed without an in-person visit by certified prescribers and dispensed by certified pharmacies through the mail. On the group's second point of concern, Baptist said the FDA needs to conduct a new study to show the safety — or lack thereof — of mifepristone.

"The problem is that the study is significantly flawed," he said. "It’s almost designed to fail and not lead to future changes to the drug regimen. We have asked for more robust data because significant information is currently lacking, including transparency into the agency’s methodology and an invitation for outside experts who have studied this drug over the last few decades.

" "This is something that should be bipartisan. Everybody should support better data, more transparency and outside experts who can inform an agency that has never conducted such a study before," he added. Several pro-life groups and Republican lawmakers have urged the Trump administration to complete the FDA’s safety review of mifepristone and consider reinstating safeguards, while some have called for removing the drug from the market.

The White House pulled Overton’s nomination to lead the FDA earlier this week, one day before a Senate committee vote. President Donald Trump picked Overton, a physician and White House advisor, in August to succeed Marty Makary, who resigned from the position in May.

WOMAN WHO SAYS ABORTION PILLS NEARLY KILLED HER URGES RFK JR TO ACT AS GROUP DEMANDS MAIL-ORDER CRACKDOWN Heidi Overton had appeared alongside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office as he signed an executive order calling for changes to childhood vaccine recommendations. Overton also previously served as vice chair and chief policy officer at the America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, where she criticized expanded access to abortion pills in a 2023 policy brief.

The White House said Overton lacked the votes on Capitol Hill and pulled her nomination, although Sen. Bill Cassidy, chair of the Senate health committee, contended that he believed she could have been confirmed.

"The White House abandoned a viable confirmation path for Dr. Overton. The WH said that this was because she did not have the votes to pass. This was odd as I was having productive conversations with members," Cassidy, R-La. , wrote on X."I believe she would have had the votes to pass out of committee and pass the full Senate.

Advertisement

" Baptist said he did not know whether the White House was concerned about pro-life votes or other constituencies but thinks Cassidy"was making progress with the administration to secure the commitments we were seeking and asking the Senate to hold the administration accountable for. " Cassidy had criticized Overton for supporting Trump’s decision to recommend changes to the childhood vaccine schedule, but the senator said he had been convinced she was right for the job after she committed to"follow the science.

" She had appeared alongside Trump in the Oval Office as the president signed an executive order calling for changes toCassidy said at a September hearing that there was no scientific evidence for Trump’s suggestion that the combined shot could be"quite lethal" and warned the remark could discourage vaccination. Pressed on what she would do if Trump asked her to disregard the FDA’s safety standards, Overton said she would give the president her best advice and follow the legal requirements for reviewing individual products.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. , asked Overton directly whether Trump was wrong. Overton reiterated that the vaccine was safe and effective and called it the best tool available during the"Why should we expect you to stand up to the president as FDA commissioner?

" Markey asked. Sen. Bill Cassidy, chair of the Senate health committee, said he believed Heidi Overton could have been confirmed to lead the FDA. Baptist said he wants the next FDA commissioner to be somebody who"understands science" and has experience managing an agency.

"The FDA is a very large bureaucracy with multiple constituencies, so understanding how science is conducted and how drugs are approved will be essential to any successful candidate or nominee for the position," he said. But, Baptist said, the administration does not have to wait for an FDA nominee to take the position before it can take the action on abortion pill policy that his group desires.

"The good news is that it doesn’t have to be the nominee who makes these commitments. The administration can do it because it has admitted that it can take these actions immediately using its own authority," he argued.

"That power is within the administration’s possession. It’s a matter of political will, not legal ability.

" "With regard to fixing the study, I think they can make those changes now," Baptist continued. "They don’t need to wait for a confirmation, especially when they’re saying they’re going to finish the study in December of this year. We might not have an FDA commissioner at that point, or even a nominee. So they need to fix it immediately and course-correct the study before it’s fatally flawed and completed next year. "