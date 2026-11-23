Officials said Grobler and a pro golger and his alleged accomplice, a 25-year-old chef, swapped luggage tags to conceal ownership of the cannabis.

Nigeria's anti-narcotics agency Sunday said it had arrested a South African professional golfer with 50.4 kilograms of cannabis in his luggage on arrival at Lagos airport.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said 37-year-old Henlo Grobler was arrested on October 11 after arriving from South Africa. Grobler and his alleged Kenyan accomplice, a 25-year-old chef named Faiza Njambi Abubakar, swapped luggage tags to conceal ownership of the cannabis. Officials said the golfer traveled in business class while his accomplice flew economy. While Grobler carried bags tagged in the Kenyan woman's name, she collected two bags bearing his tags and left the airport.

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Grobler told investigators he was recruited by a South African associate and was promised $280 upon successful delivery of the drugs. Abubakar, who was arrested on October 15 as she prepared to board a flight to Kenya, told investigators she had been offered $8,000 for her role in the operation. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said pro golfer Henlo Grobler was arrested on October 11 after arriving from South Africa.

His alleged Kenyan accomplice, Faiza Njambi Abubakar, swapped luggage tags to conceal ownership of the consignments.

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"Both suspects identified each other during an identification parade," NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi said in a statement. The agency said tracking devices were installed on the luggage and Grobler's mobile phone, allowing the syndicate to monitor its couriers and consignments.arrested at the same airport on November 11 with 34 kilogrammes of cannabis.

Officials said the player, DaMonte Greene, claimed he was visiting Nigeria to"build networks for his basketball career" but examination of his mobile phone showed information suggesting his"knowledge of and involvement in the drug trafficking activity.

"Nigeria is considered a trafficking and production hub for drugs destined for other countries, but researchers say the contraband also finds its way into local markets. Recent discoveries of industrial-scale methamphetamine production laboratories have raised concerns among authorities that Mexican cartels are establishing links in Nigeria to produce and ship the drug abroad.