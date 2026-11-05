Pro Football Hall of Fame Narrows 2027 Coach Class to Five Nominees

Five former NFL coaches including Bill Belichick and Tom Coughlin advance to the final stage of consideration for the 2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction class.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, has officially reduced the field of candidates for the Coach category for the Class of 2027. On Thursday, the organization announced that the Coach Subcommittee selected five nominees from an initial list of fourteen, bringing them one step closer to enshrinement.

Belichick Leads Final Coach Nominees List

The five individuals selected for the Coach category are Bill Belichick, Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan. This group represents a significant concentration of historical achievement in the National Football League, with each nominee bringing extensive head coaching tenures and championship success to the ballot. The reduction marks a critical transition from the initial nominee pool to the final voting stage for the upcoming induction cycle.

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Bill Belichick Career Statistics and Achievements

Bill Belichick is among the most prominent figures on this year's ballot, leveraging a coaching career that spanned forty-eight years. During his tenure with the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1995, he established himself as a formidable leader before moving to New England. In 2000, Belichick became the head coach of the New England Patriots, a position where he guided the franchise to six Super Bowl titles. His overall career record stands at 333 wins and 178 losses, a statistic that includes playoff games, and he concluded his coaching career in 2023.

Coughlin and Holmgren Championship Pedigrees

Tom Coughlin brings two decades of NFL head coaching experience to the Hall of Fame consideration, having served with both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Giants. The Hall of Fame notes that Coughlin won two Super Bowl titles as the head coach of the Giants and also secured a championship ring as an assistant coach with the same team. Mike Holmgren, another finalist, offers a similar pedigree of success. Holmgren served as the head coach for the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks, winning championships during two Super Bowl trips with the Packers and appearing in another Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

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Reeves and Shanahan Super Bowl Records

Dan Reeves concludes the group of head coach nominees with a storied career that lasted from 1981 to 2003. He served as the head coach for the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants, and the Atlanta Falcons. During his time with the Broncos, Reeves led the team to the Super Bowl three times and also appeared in the championship game with the Falcons. Mike Shanahan rounds out the final five, having led the Denver Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Shanahan was the head coach for the Broncos from 1995 to 2008 and also held head coaching positions with the Los Angeles Raiders and the Washington Redskins.

Next Steps for Contributors and Selection Committee

The selection process continues with parallel tracks for different categories. On Wednesday, the Hall of Fame announced the five nominees who advanced in the Contributor category. These individuals are Ralph Hay, Robert Kraft, Virginia McCaskey, Doug Williams, and John Wooten. While the Coach Subcommittee met to narrow their list, reduction voting was actively taking place for the Players and Contributor categories.

Final Voting Schedule and Induction Ceremony Timeline

The Coach Subcommittee is scheduled to meet again on November 17 to discuss the five selected coaches. During this meeting, they will choose one candidate to present to the full Selection Committee for consideration. This selected coach will be part of the final ballot cast for the new class of enshrinees. The full Selection Committee will present fifteen finalists at its annual meeting in 2027, comprising thirteen modern-era players, one coach, and one contributor. The Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2027 Class will be officially announced at the NFL Honors event in Los Angeles in February. Following the announcement, the inductees will travel to Canton, Ohio, to be formally enshrined in August.