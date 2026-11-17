Former professional boxer Lee Reeves has died at age 31 in Limerick, Ireland, months after sustaining a severe traumatic brain injury during his bout against Gary Cully.

Professional boxer Lee Reeves has died at the age of 31 following a prolonged medical battle stemming from a severe injury sustained in the ring. The Irish fighter passed away on Monday, November 16 at the University Hospital in Limerick, Ireland. His death occurs months after he entered a coma following a traumatic brain injury.

Reeves Suffers Injury During August Dublin Bout

The tragic turn of events began on August 1 when Reeves competed in a professional boxing match in Dublin. During this bout against Gary Cully, Reeves suffered a catastrophic traumatic brain injury that rendered him unconscious at the time. The extent of the damage to his central nervous system proved insurmountable despite extensive medical interventions. He was subsequently placed in a medically induced coma to protect his brain while doctors attempted to manage the swelling and internal damage.

Also read Boxer Lee Reeves Dies at 31 After Medical Complications From Fight

Medical Causes Confirm Multi-System Organ Failure

Official documentation reveals that Reeves died at 5:32 p.m. on Wednesday at a hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut. The death certificate indicates that Reeves was battling pulmonary edema, a condition characterized by fluid buildup in the lungs, which was preceded by an upper respiratory infection. Additionally, the medical records state that he had autoimmune hemolytic anemia, a rare disorder where the immune system attacks red blood cells. This condition creates a scenario where the body destroys its own oxygen-carrying cells faster than the bone marrow can replace them.

Familial Tributes Highlight Devotion and Character

News of his passing prompted an outpouring of grief from those who knew him best. A social media post shared via Instagram on Thursday, November 12, provided a glimpse into the man behind the fighter. The statement described him as a devoted husband of over 30 years and a loving father to three daughters. It emphasized that his loss is immeasurable to the family and friends who cherished his presence.

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Additional tributes highlighted his personality and the impact he had on everyone around him. Friends noted that he was endlessly kind, thoughtful, and funny, often bringing energy and laughter to any room. These personal accounts confirm that he made everyone feel like they mattered, leaving behind a legacy of warmth and inclusivity that extends far beyond his athletic career.

Separate Incidents Involving Other Athletes and Media Figures

It is important to distinguish this tragedy from other recent news involving athletes and media personalities. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will likely miss the rest of the season due to a self-inflicted injury against the New England Patriots. Campbell described the situation as a gut punch for the team, noting that Hutchinson is an unbelievable teammate and a captain.

Separately, renowned sports broadcaster Dan Hicks has also passed away after a decades-long career at NBC Sports. Hicks was known as the voice of golf coverage and Notre Dame football for the network. He contributed to iconic Olympics calls for over 34 years. His departure marks the end of an era for sports broadcasting, with the network praising his blend of knowledge, style, and humor.