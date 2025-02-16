Pro Bono Name Change Clinics Offer Support to LGBTQ Community Amidst Uncertainty

Montgomery County residents will continue to have access to pro bono name change clinics, writes Prothonotary Noah Marlier. This initiative comes as the LGBTQ community faces uncertainty about its rights following the 2024 election and the actions of the incoming administration. Marlier emphasizes the importance of a name as a vital part of one's identity and highlights the positive impact of legal gender affirmation, including name changes, on the well-being of transgender and nonbinary individuals.

While the clinics are open to all Montgomery County adults, the majority of participants are nonbinary, gender-expansive, or transgender individuals seeking to align their legal names with their gender identities. Marlier, who leads the 27-person office that processes legal name changes, emphasizes the importance of a name as a vital part of one's identity. He cites a study showing that legal gender affirmation, including a name change, is significantly associated with lower rates of depression, anxiety, and negative experiences related to gender-based mistreatment. Marlier notes that the pro bono clinics provide extra guidance and support to residents, particularly those in marginalized communities. He personally witnessed the relief and joy of nearly 50 individuals who successfully completed the clinics, emphasizing the positive impact on their well-being. Despite the challenges faced by the LGBTQ community, Marlier reassures his constituents that he stands in solidarity with them. 'My support doesn't change according to what's politically trendy or convenient,' he states. 'My team and I are committed to treating every person in our office with respect.' Marlier, who has served as the Montgomery County prothonotary since January 2020, is a dedicated advocate for the community. He frequently speaks on landlord-tenant matters and the eviction crisis, and is a vocal advocate for domestic violence awareness and prevention.





