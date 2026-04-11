ADP: Private Sector Added 86,000 Jobs in October, Above Expectations

Private sector employment rose by 86,000 jobs in October, topping economist estimates of 69,000, according to ADP. Financial activities led gains while professional and business services shed jobs.

Private sector employers added 86,000 jobs in October, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report, topping economists expectations of a gain of 69,000 jobs.

The figure also rose from the prior month revised total of 86,000 payrolls. The report shows hiring was broad-based across company sizes. Employers of all sizes were hiring last month, and our data suggests that job-changers were lured by a combination of bonuses, overtime, and more hours in addition to higher base pay, said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. Taken together, earnings growth for these workers hit its fastest pace since March 2024, she added.

Also read U.S. Manufacturing Output Surges in October to Five-Year High

October Job Gains by Sector and Size

Financial activities added 15,000 jobs in the month, construction added 13,000 and other services added 10,000. Large businesses, those with 500 or more employees, gained 24,000 jobs in October. Hiring for businesses with 50 to 499 employees totaled 33,000 and establishments with fewer than 50 employees gained 28,000 jobs. On the negative side, professional and business services lost 27,000 jobs while natural resources and mining lost 8,000.

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Information and manufacturing lost 2,000 and 1,000 jobs, respectively. The mixed industry results show some sectors are still trimming payrolls even as overall hiring beats expectations. The ADP data is released before the Labor Department nonfarm payrolls report, which is due on Friday morning and can differ notably. The government data is expected to show an increase of 65,000 positions, below the unexpected loss of 29,000 reported in September.

The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 4.2%. Economists and investors closely watch both reports for signals about the labor market and the broader economy. The ADP report is based on payroll data from a large sample of private employers, while the government report covers both private and public sector hiring. The two reports often diverge because of different methodologies and sample sizes.

Labor Market Remains Resilient

The October ADP gain of 86,000 suggests the job market remains resilient despite higher interest rates and slowing growth in some industries. Job-changers saw the fastest earnings growth since March 2024, a sign that workers still have leverage in some sectors. Financial activities and construction led job creation, while professional and business services posted the largest decline.

Small and midsize businesses continued to add workers, with establishments under 50 employees gaining 28,000 jobs and those with 50 to 499 employees adding 33,000. Large companies added 24,000 positions. The data indicates that hiring was not concentrated in just one size of employer. The upcoming Labor Department report will provide a more complete picture of the labor market, including the unemployment rate and wage growth.

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Upcoming Government Payroll Report

Economists expect a gain of 65,000 positions, following a surprising loss of 29,000 in September. The unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady at 4.2%. Investors will compare the ADP and government figures to assess the strength of the job market and its potential impact on Federal Reserve policy. A stronger-than-expected labor market could keep pressure on the central bank to maintain higher interest rates for longer.

A weaker report could signal that the economy is cooling more rapidly than anticipated. The October ADP report shows a labor market that is still adding jobs but with notable shifts across industries. While financial activities, construction, and other services posted gains, professional and business services, natural resources and mining, information, and manufacturing all lost jobs. The mixed picture suggests that some parts of the economy are expanding while others are contracting.