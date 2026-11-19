Ministry of Justice data reveals a sharp rise in private parking recovery claims, raising concerns from motoring groups about court pressure and aggressive enforcement tactics.

Recent data from the Ministry of Justice highlights a significant escalation in the volume of small claims related to private parking enforcement. The statistics indicate that 'parking-related recovery claims' are the primary driver behind this legal surge, contributing to a broader increase in court filings across the sector.

Official figures show an eleven per cent rise in overall claims during the period between April and June when compared to the same timeframe in 2025. This upward trend is explicitly attributed to the growing number of attempts by private landowners and contractors to recover monetary debts from motorists.

Also read Paid parking ends Wednesday in downtown Fernandina Beach, making way for free parking to return

Millions of Fines Issued Annually

With approximately thirty-three million cars currently registered on British roads, private contractors are issuing more than sixteen million parking fines each year. The sheer volume of these penalties has led to a twenty-one per cent increase specifically in claims valued at five hundred pounds or less, according to the latest report.

In August last year, the RAC reported that the total number of parking tickets issued had climbed by seventeen per cent over a single year, reaching a record high of sixteen point nine million. This explosive growth in enforcement actions has placed immense strain on the judicial system.

Advertisement

AA Condemns Misuse of Legal Process

The Automobile Association has strongly criticized the current enforcement methods, describing the filing of claims as a 'disproportionate response' to minor parking offences. A spokesman for the AA argued that using the legal system for these recoveries represents a 'misuse of the legal process' at a time when courts are already facing significant pressure.

The AA spokesperson noted that it is difficult to accept that nearly half of all drivers make errors when attempting to use car parks. Consequently, many motorists choose to pay fines immediately to avoid receiving aggressive correspondence and enduring a lengthy, time-consuming appeals process.

Industry Defends Management Role

Isaac Occhipinti of the British Parking Association, which represents private parking operators, defended the industry stance. He emphasized that parking management is essential for maintaining space availability at hospitals, retail destinations, workplaces, and community facilities.

Occipinti stated that millions of motorists park successfully every day without receiving any charge. He clarified that when a charge is issued, it is generally because the driver failed to follow the specific parking terms and conditions displayed on-site.

Government Introduces New Grace Periods

Last month, the government implemented new restrictions on private parking operators to address these disputes. Drivers are now entitled to five minutes to look for a parking space and ten minutes of grace to leave when their parking sessions end.

Advertisement

Additionally, fines will be waived for 'honest mistakes,' such as those caused by broken ticket machines or vehicle breakdowns. These changes aim to reduce the number of minor infractions that end up in the legal system.

Demands for Lower Maximum Fines

Despite these regulatory changes, motoring organizations argue that the new Private Parking Code does not go far enough. They are calling for the maximum parking charge to be reduced to no more than fifty pounds to better reflect the nature of the offenses.

Martin Richardson from Richardson Hartley Law, a firm specializing in debt and fraud recovery, noted that courts are being swamped by parking companies pursuing one hundred pound charges. He observed that the vast majority of these cases are never even defended by the motorists involved.

Motorists facing private fines can be charged up to one hundred pounds by contractors. If the matter proceeds to court, drivers face additional legal costs on top of the initial penalty, creating a financial burden for many.