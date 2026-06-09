Private jet explodes while landing in Dominican Republic

A private jet crashed while attempting to land at La Romana International Airport in Dominican Republic on Sunday, killing the pilot and co-pilot.

A private jet crashed while attempting to land at La Romana International Airport in Dominican Republic on Sunday, killing the pilot and co-pilot. A private jet crashed while attempting to land at La Romana International Airport in Dominican Republic on Sunday, killing the pilot and co-pilot.

Israel said it struck a petrochemical complex in southwestern Iran after intercepting Iranian missiles, in what appears to be the first exchange between the two countries since the April ceasefire. The latest Israel-Iran attacks are exposing a growing rift between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While Trump is looking for a deal to end the war, Netanyahu remains skeptical of negotiations with Iran.

As political pressure mounts on both leaders, questions are growing about whether they're still on the same page. CNN’s Kevin Liptak reports. Children were seen crouching outside and a school roof collapsed after a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on the first day of the new school year.

Conservation divers removing abandoned fishing nets from a shipwreck between Sicily and Tunisia say they captured what may be the first underwater footage of an adult great white shark in the Mediterranean. On the heels of his separate summits in Beijing with the US and Russian presidents, Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea on Monday for his first visit to the country in seven years. CNN's Steven Jiang explains why the rare trip matters.

Iran fired ballistic missiles into northern Israel on Sunday night, the first time since a ceasefire was agreed in early April. Last week, Iran threatened to attack Israel directly if Israel struck Beirut. Earlier Sunday, Israel struck the Lebanese capital in response to Hezbollah fire that targeted northern Israel. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports on this breaking news.

Loud explosions were heard in several Iranian cities early Monday, after Israel confirmed it has struck targets in western and central Iran. It came hours after Iran fired missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation for an attack on Beirut. CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports on the ground in Tehran with the permission of the government. CNN maintains full editorial control of our reports.





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Gulfstream Jet Crashes at Dominican Republic Airport, Killing Two Crew MembersA private Gulfstream jet crashed shortly after takeoff from La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, killing the two crew members aboard. The aircraft was destined for Texas to pick up former MLB star Yadier Molina. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash after the crew reported an in-flight emergency.

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2 US pilots die after plane crashes in the Dominican RepublicA pilot and co-pilot from the United States have died in a fiery plane crash in the Dominican Republic.

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Plane that crashed in Dominican Republic was enroute to AustinA private jet crashed after takeoff at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, killing both people on board, airport officials said

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Private Aircraft Crashes at La Romana International Airport, Killing Two American PilotsA private aircraft crashed at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, killing two American pilots on board. The plane was en route to pick up Yeison Jiménez, a 34-year-old Colombian singer, and his family in Texas to return to Puerto Rico.

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