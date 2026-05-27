Private Investigator Reveals Sneaky iPhone Trick to Catch a Cheater

A private investigator shares a simple iPhone trick that can reveal recent text contacts, and another method using Alexa voice history to uncover infidelity.

If you have ever suspected your partner of cheating but felt unsure how to uncover the truth, a licensed private investigator from Australia has revealed a surprisingly simple iPhone trick that could help expose infidelity.

Cassie Crofts, who runs Venus Investigations in New South Wales and Queensland, specializes in cases involving unfaithful partners, conducting stakeout surveillance, background checks, and other investigative work. According to Crofts, one of the most effective methods she uses to determine whether a person is being unfaithful involves checking their texting history using a little-known feature of Apple's iPhone.

The trick is straightforward: open a new text message on the suspected phone and type a period or full stop in the To field. Doing so will immediately display a list of the most recently texted numbers, even if those conversations have been deleted from the main message screen. In a viral video, Crofts explained, 'I have caught hundreds of cheaters and I have some information you probably need to know. Worried they're texting the ex?

This handy little tip can help you catch a cheater. If you open a new text message on a phone and under the To: section, you put a full stop, it would come up with all the most recently texted numbers.

' However, she emphasized that this method should only be used with explicit permission from the phone's owner, as unauthorized access is illegal and unethical. Many viewers tested the trick on their own devices and confirmed it works, with one remarking, 'Wowsers! Just did it on my own iPhone and it was spot on.

' Others noted that even deleted messages reappear in this list, making it a powerful tool for uncovering hidden communications. Beyond the iPhone trick, Crofts shared another case where technology played a key role in catching a cheater. She recalled working with a wife who grew suspicious of her husband's activities while she was away on business trips. The wife had already checked joint bank accounts and made surprise returns home, but found nothing.

Crofts then asked if the couple owned an Amazon Alexa device, which stores voice histories. The wife downloaded the Alexa app and reviewed the recordings from days she was absent. To her shock, she heard another woman's voice giggling in the background while her husband repeatedly asked Alexa for things throughout the night. This discovery confirmed the affair in what Crofts described as the wildest way she had ever caught a cheater, highlighting how voice-activated assistants can inadvertently reveal secrets.

As Crofts noted, technology is increasingly exposing infidelity, with devices like Alexa keeping detailed logs that users may forget about. This case serves as a reminder that in the digital age, even seemingly innocent gadgets can become tools for uncovering deception





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