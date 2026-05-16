Private Equity Buys Share of Magnum Ice Cream Company as Valuation Soars

Magnum Ice Cream Company, which was spun off from Unilever last year, has seen a significant increase in its share value after private equity firms expressed interest in acquiring the firm. The ice cream giant's market capitalization currently sits at approximately £7.5billion.

Magnum Ice Cream Company reported a surge in share value as leading private equity firms signal interest in acquiring the ice cream giant. Following the split from Unilever and listing on the Amsterdam stock market last December, Magnum saw its valuation jump by 21% to roughly £7.5billion before taking a slight dip.

The recent increase coincided with reports that Blackstone and CD&R were among the private equity firms exploring potential bids. As the ice cream business anticipated low sales in the summer, executives from these potential acquirer firms were waiting for the upcoming sales report before deciding to proceed. Unilever's parent company, meanwhile, retains a 19.9% stake in Magnum and plans to sell the company within five years





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Magnum Ice Cream Company Acquisition Private Equity Blackstone CD&R Unilever Ice Cream Amsterdamin Auctioning Market

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