Private Equity Boss Behind High Street Brands Found Dead

Joshua Pack, a co-CEO of the investment giant Fortress, was found dead at his rented London mansion after having a 'screaming match' with his wife Jacqueline over airline tickets. The cause of death was a ligature around his neck.

For confidential support, call Samaritans on 116 123. A wealthy private equity boss was found dead at his London mansion after a 'screaming match' with his wife over airline tickets.

Multimillionaire Joshua Pack was discovered deceased with a ligature around his neck at the rented property in St John's Wood. The 51-year-old executive co-CEO of Fortress, with a company valued at $50billion, was relocating to the UK for their European expansion. Jacqueline Pack, his wife of 28 years, mentioned work-related stress and jet lag as factors in his death





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Fortress Majestic Wine Poundstretcher Joshua Pack Jacqueline

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