Private Citizens Recover Body of Alaskan Bush People's Matt Brown; Brother Noah IDs Him

Authorities in Washington state credit a group of private citizens for finding the body of Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown. His brother Noah confirms the identity and shares the family's struggle with addiction and mental health.

For the past couple of days, I've been in constant communication with various search teams looking for my brother Matt. There were two separate teams involved, both non-profit organizations, and we were all working together.

One of the smaller, local teams decided to go out yesterday and around 3:20 PM, they texted me to say they had found him. I immediately rushed to the location. Authorities have credited a group of private citizens for ultimately recovering Matt's body from the Okanogan River on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The search team decided to move his body to shore rather than leaving it in the river.

I was there when they brought him to shore and helped identify him. I'm still processing the moment I realized it was Matt. I knew I had to be there to identify him, as my family believes in seeing the body to have closure. Matt's ID and social security card were on him, and I personally confirmed his identity.

Bear, my brother, had earlier expressed his family's fears for Matt's well-being and slammed people leaving disrespectful comments. Matt had been open about his struggles with addiction and mental health, and his honesty had given hope to many people. The family is proud of the lives he touched and is grateful for the messages of support. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available by calling or texting 988 or chatting at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News Alaskan Bush People Matt Brown Missing Person Recovery Addiction Mental Health Family Private Citizens Search And Rescue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown's family worried he's deadMatt Brown's family is concerned for his well-being after witnesses claimed to have seen him floating in a river. Matt's brother Bear Brown has addressed these claims on TikTok, but the family is not sure what to believe.

Read more »

Search for ‘Alaskan Bush People’ alum Matt Brown called off after dangerous stormThe authorities have stopped their search efforts due to this alarming weather condition.

Read more »

Alaskan Bush People Star Matt Brown's Body Found in River, Brother ConfirmsMatt Brown, a former cast member of Alaskan Bush People, has died after his body was recovered from the Okanogan River in Washington state. His brother Bear publicly confirmed the identification and suggested the death was self-inflicted, though an autopsy is pending. Search efforts were hampered by dangerous river conditions following rainfall. The family asks for privacy and respect as they grieve.

Read more »

Alaskan Bush People Star Matt Brown Found Dead in Washington River in Apparent SuicideMatt Brown, a former cast member of Alaskan Bush People, has been found dead in Washington's Okanogan River. His brother Bear confirmed the 43-year-old's death and suggested it was a suicide, citing a self-inflicted wound. The discovery ended a days-long search after witnesses saw him in the river. Brown had struggled with addiction and recently faced a breakup and online negativity.

Read more »