Privacy on Solana is 'non-negotiable' for institutional adoption, Mert Mumtaz says

The Helius CEO says financial firms need confidentiality onchain and argues Zcash’s rise could push bitcoin to improve.

The BlockHe says Zcash’s growth could push bitcoin to improve and predicts stronger crypto security within a year. Mumtaz, whose company builds Solana infrastructure, said confidential lending was a big example.

Financial institutions need to be able to transact without exposing private information, and moving onchain shouldn't mean accepting an inferior product, he added. He compared it to the internet's shift from HTTP to HTTPS, which added stronger protections for sensitive information to help scale online commerce. Blockchain privacy should follow a similar path, he argued.

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"If you derive a store of value from first principles, Zcash looks very close to the ideal solution," he said. Despite acknowledging bitcoin's longer history and wider distribution, he sees competition between the two benefiting users.

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"I think it’s good for Bitcoin that Zcash is now getting traction," he said, adding that it could put pressure on bitcoin to improve. Mumtaz was also optimistic about crypto infrastructure security amid a wave of hacks and exploits, including the worst in history — a"Within a year, I think crypto will actually be much more secure than the alternative," he said.

"I recognize it’ll be painful a little bit, but fundamentally speaking, this is what we’re prepared for. "