Privacy Injunctions Hide Celebrity Scandals Amid Surge in Court Applications

Official data reveals a sharp rise in privacy injunctions used by celebrities to suppress media reports of affairs and misconduct, with 111 applications recorded in the last decade.

Comedian and television personality David Walliams has become the latest high-profile figure to find his attempt to suppress negative media coverage unsuccessful, sparking renewed scrutiny over the widespread use of legal gagging orders. The Ministry of Justice confirmed that 111 applications for new interim privacy injunctions were lodged between 2016 and 2026, highlighting a legal mechanism frequently employed by public figures to shield personal misconduct from the public eye.

Celebrity Scandals and Legal Mechanisms

David Walliams was identified in recent reporting as the individual who sought a gagging order to prevent the publication of allegations against him, specifically concerning claims of targeting girls as young as 15. While he firmly denies these accusations, the judge refused his application, allowing the story to proceed. This case mirrors a broader trend where dozens of household names, including footballers, actors, and TV stars, have turned to the courts to hide details of affairs and sexual scandals.

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Legal experts note that these injunctions are typically taken out against news outlets or television production companies to stop them from reporting allegations. Marcus Johnstone, a specialist sexual offences lawyer at PCD Solicitors, explained that courts may grant an interim injunction, which acts as a temporary and often wide-ranging block on reporting while the court investigates the specifics of the case.

Once the proceedings are complete, a final injunction may be issued, which tends to be more specific about what content is covered and exactly who is protected by the order. Johnstone clarified that these legal tools usually bind only the specific parties or organizations listed in the court order, though they can sometimes extend to unknown parties who are aware of the restrictions.

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Stakeholder Positions and High-Profile Precedents

The effectiveness and morality of these orders have been debated through numerous high-profile cases that have reached the highest levels of the judiciary. For instance, the Ministry of Justice data notes the case of PJS, a married celebrity allegedly involved in a threesome in a paddling pool filled with olive oil. Lower courts initially denied his privacy injunction because his actions contradicted his public portrayal of commitment, but the Supreme Court ultimately ruled in his favor.

Another notable example involves Ryan Giggs, who famously secured a gagging order to suppress reports of an alleged affair. However, because the order was secured in England, it did not apply to Scotland, allowing Scottish newspapers to name him. Such legal loopholes have sometimes undermined the intent of these restrictions, leading to further public exposure despite the initial court rulings.

Justine Smith, who works for Private Eye magazine, reported that another well-known male celebrity was granted an injunction several months ago. Smith described this unnamed star as being in the public eye, suggesting that the decision to use legal suppression is often made by figures who are already under significant media scrutiny.

Surge in Injunction Applications

The frequency of these legal maneuvers has increased significantly in recent years, according to official figures. The number of proceedings remained relatively low between 2016 and 2023, typically ranging between six and nine every six months. However, the figures climbed sharply during 2024 and peaked at 18 in the first half of 2025.

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The first half of 2025 was recorded as the busiest period on record, with 11 new applications for privacy injunctions and six cases to renew or vary existing orders. This surge indicates a growing reliance on legal avenues to control narrative flow in the face of persistent media interest in the private lives of celebrities and athletes.

Impact on Victims and Future Proceedings

While these injunctions are designed to protect privacy, they also have implications for potential victims of misconduct. Johnstone noted that while injunctions do not prevent victims from going to the police, suppressing media coverage reduces the chances of others coming forward with similar allegations.

Even the most stringent 'superinjunctions,' which forbid reporting on the existence of the order itself, cannot remove the rights of the police to investigate. Johnstone emphasized that the legal system maintains a balance, but the suppression of information can create significant hurdles for accountability. The ongoing tension between privacy rights and public interest continues to shape how these cases are handled in the courts.