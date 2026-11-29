Campaign finance disclosures show J.B. Pritzker, Miriam Adelson and labor unions fueled Texas Democrats' historic win, raising questions about influence.

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-elect Gina Hinojosa come under scrutiny as newly elected Democrats push progressive policies. Out-of-state liberal billionaires, organized labor and a political group bankrolled by a conservative megadonor poured money into the Democratic campaigns behind Texas’ historic blue wave, raising questions about what kind of influence their money will buy once their beneficiaries take power. , conservative megadonor Miriam Adelson, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and finance executives rarely find themselves on the same side of any given issue.

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Yet, campaign finance disclosures reviewed by Fox News Digital show that the quartet, alongside a host of other strange bedfellows, united in opening their checkbooks to help Democrats score historic victories across Texas, including taking the governor’s mansion and control of the state House. Drawing its wealth from the Hyatt Hotels Corporation, the Illinois-based Pritzker family was among the largest spenders in Texas’ recent gubernatorial election. Gov. J.B.