Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker opted out of the federal scholarship tax credit program, drawing accusations from parents and education advocacy groups of putting politics over education.

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JB Pritzker’s decision to opt his state out of the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program — after several other Democratic governors opted into the program — will "put kids in the middle of partisan politics.

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", a Democrat, is being accused of putting partisan politics over kids' educational needs after he decided to opt out of the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program, prompting criticism from parents and education advocacy groups. Pritzker announced on Tuesday that his state will not opt into the program, which was signed into law by Presidentlast year as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.