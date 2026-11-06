Prisoners Trends on Apple TV Top 10 Movies Chart in the U.S.

The 2013 thriller Prisoners, starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, is climbing the Apple TV movie rankings. Its strong showing reflects renewed viewer interest in revenge thrillers.

The 2013 thriller Prisoners, starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, is currently trending in the United States on the overall Apple TV Top 10 Movies chart. The film has held a place near the top of the rankings over the last three days, moving from #9 to #6 and then to #5. The surge follows a broader appetite for action-packed revenge thrillers among streaming audiences.

The film's momentum is not limited to the United States. Prisoners has also been gaining traction in Bolivia and Honduras, where it recently appeared on local Apple TV charts. The title stood at #12 in Honduras at the time of writing on November 4, and it was ranked #18 in Bolivia on November 3.

Also read 3 Dallas spots listed among Top 100 Restaurants in America, plus dining trends

Why Revenge Thrillers Keep Attracting Streaming Viewers

Revenge thrillers continue to draw large audiences on streaming platforms, and Prisoners fits squarely within that tradition. Audiences have shown they will return to demanding stories even when newer releases receive mixed reactions from critics.

The source material points to this pattern directly. One Mile: Chapter One and One Mile: Chapter 2 were recently trending at the top on Paramount+, despite receiving poor-to-moderate reviews from both critics and audiences. Taken, a 2013 action film, is also trending on Apple TV and the Apple TV Store.

Advertisement

Viewers appear to be choosing familiar genre thrills over critical consensus. That preference helps explain why older titles with strong premises can return to the charts long after their theatrical releases.

Plot Details Behind the Apple TV Chart Run

The story of Prisoners centers on Keller Dover, played by Hugh Jackman. When his daughter and her friend go missing, Keller takes matters into his own hands while the police pursue multiple leads and the pressure steadily mounts.

Detective Loki, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, arrests Alex Jones, a developmentally disabled man who was driving the RV. Because there is a lack of physical evidence, Loki is forced to release Alex Jones, which sets up the film's most dramatic turn. Keller then carries out a full-on kidnapping in his search for his daughter.

The film is also remembered for a striking moment of improvised acting. In one famous scene, Keller punches through a wall while confronting suspects, an unplanned take that unsettled his co-stars because of how intense the punch was.

Advertisement

Cast Roles and What Viewers Can Expect Next

Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal anchor the film, with Paul Dano playing Alex Jones in a role that drives the investigation's early turning point. Their contrasting positions, a desperate father and a detective bound by the rules of evidence, create the central tension of the story.

For subscribers, the film is available to watch on Apple TV, where it is currently ranked among the most-watched movies in the United States. Viewers who enjoyed the film can also find similar revenge-driven titles on Apple TV and Paramount+, the platform where One Mile: Chapter One and One Mile: Chapter 2 have recently drawn attention.