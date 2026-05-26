Prisoner Who Smuggled Nandos and Chinese Takeaways for Prison Guard Pleads Guilty to Misconduct in Public Office

Linton Weirich, a serial burglar who has served four separate stints in jail since 2003, was caught on camera having sex with Linda de Sousa Abreu, a prison officer, in his cell at HMP Wandsworth. Both were in relationships and had children when the incident occurred.

The criminal who was filmed having sex with a married prison guard in his cell said their romance began when she smuggled Nandos and Chinese takeaways in for him.

Serial burglar Linton Weirich, 38, was caught on camera with Linda de Sousa Abreu, 32, who wore her full uniform as they took part in sex acts in his cell in HMP Wandsworth in front of a fellow inmate in June 2024. Both were in relationships and had children, and the viral video sparked outrage, with the prison officer, who has also shared explicit content on OnlyFans, later handed a 15 month jail sentence after pleading guilty to misconduct in public office





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Linton Weirich Linda De Sousa Abreu HMP Wandsworth Misconduct In Public Office Smuggling Nandos And Chinese Takeaways Explicit Content On Onlyfans Corruption In Jails Prison Overcrowding Marriage Problems

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