Nottingham Crown Court hears how Leah Robinson and Patryk Dziewiatkowski orchestrated a major drug smuggling ring into HMP Lowdham Grange using coded messages and couriers.

Leah Robinson, a female prison officer at HMP Lowdham Grange in Nottinghamshire, plotted with convicted criminal Patryk Dziewiatkowski to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of illegal drugs into the facility where she worked. A court heard that the pair engaged in an illicit romantic relationship that evolved into a coordinated conspiracy to distribute narcotics within the prison walls.

Origin Of The Drug Smuggling Conspiracy

Prosecutors at Nottingham Crown Court revealed that the relationship between the prison staff member and the inmate began in early 2023 after they met at HMP Lowdham Grange. Dziewiatkowski, who is described as a convicted cocaine dealer, arsonist, and blackmailer, initiated contact with Robinson using phones owned by her friends. These devices were used to send secret messages containing expressions of strong sexual feelings and to discuss drug operations using code words such as lemon drizzle.

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The court was told that the romantic and criminal collaboration continued even after Dziewiatkowski was released from prison and subsequently deported to Poland in July 2023. Despite his departure from the UK, Robinson traveled to eastern Europe to visit him four times, maintaining the connection that fueled their illicit enterprise.

The Mechanics Of The Illegal Drug Operation

The conspiracy was exposed in August 2023 when Robinson was intercepted by staff at HMP Lowdham Grange while starting her shift. A sniffer dog alerted officers to the possibility that she was carrying contraband, leading to the discovery of a latex glove containing approximately two kilograms of cannabis resin hidden in an intimate part of her body.

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Robinson attempted to mislead investigators by informing her colleagues that a second glove containing drugs was located in her car outside the prison perimeter. However, police searching her mobile phone discovered evidence of an ongoing operation directed by Dziewiatkowski. The messages included coded references to drugs, such as Mario and Milk, and detailed plans for distribution within the prison.

Wider Network Of Involved Parties

The investigation uncovered a significant conspiracy involving multiple individuals beyond the central couple. Dziewiatkowski, now 32, played a leading role in directing the operation from abroad. His own mother, Malgorzata Szubrych, aged 56, acted as a critical go-between, facilitating communication and handling financial transactions. She received £41,190 in unexplained credits to her bank account and transferred £4,260 directly to Robinson.

Inside the prison, other serving inmates were implicated in the plot. Jordan Jones, who was serving a sentence for wounding with intent, and convicted murderer Oscar Ingram, aged 29, were identified as participants. On the outside, Bilal Khan and Casileigh Jones acted as willing drugs couriers, meeting Robinson in Nottingham car parks to hand over cannabis for packaging and smuggling.

Financial Motives And Legal Consequences

The prosecution emphasized the substantial financial incentives driving the conspiracy. Drugs smuggled into prisons often sell for ten times their street value, making the operation highly lucrative. The two kilograms of cannabis resin found on Robinson were estimated to be worth between £6,000 and £12,000 within the prison environment. Messages indicated that Dziewiatkowski expected the pair to make £500 from their next delivery even after his deportation.

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Dziewiatkowski was later detained when he attempted to return to the UK via a ferry using a fake driving license. He is currently held at HMP Garth in Leyland, Lancashire. The case highlights the severe breaches of security and ethical standards within the prison system, with Robinson facing the consequences of her actions after more than a year of coordinated criminal activity.