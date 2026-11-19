Leah Robinson and Patryk Dziewiatkowski conspired to smuggle cannabis into HMP Lowdham Grange. Court details the illicit relationship and drug network involving accomplices.

A Nottingham Crown Court jury heard that prison officer Leah Robinson engaged in a romantic and criminal partnership with former inmate Patryk Dziewiatkowski, leading to a widespread drug smuggling operation inside HMP Lowdham Grange in Nottinghamshire. Robinson, aged 25, orchestrated the infiltration of controlled substances into the Category-B facility while maintaining a secret relationship with Dziewiatkowski, a 32-year-old convicted cocaine dealer and arsonist who had been deported to Poland by the time the conspiracy was uncovered.

Details of the Drug Smuggling Mechanism

Prosecutors at Nottingham Crown Court revealed that the illicit trade began in early 2023 when Robinson met Dziewiatkowski during his incarceration at the prison. The pair utilized mobile phones registered to Robinson friends to exchange encrypted messages containing code words such as 'lemon drizzle', 'Mario', and 'Milk' to refer to illegal drugs. These communications included expressions of strong sexual feelings and detailed logistical plans for distributing contraband among other prisoners.

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The physical smuggling of drugs relied on deceptive methods designed to bypass security checks. Gareth Weetman, KC, representing the prosecution, explained that a latex glove containing approximately 2kg of cannabis resin was concealed in an intimate part of Robinson's body as she started a shift in August 2023. A sniffer dog alerted staff to the presence of drugs, leading to her apprehension. Robinson attempted to further deceive officers by claiming a second glove containing drugs was located in her car outside the prison perimeter.

Police investigations into Robinson's mobile phone uncovered evidence of an ongoing operation directed by Dziewiatkowski. The device contained messages confirming that the former inmate remained actively involved in managing the supply chain even after his release. Evidence also included an album of photographs titled 'my man', highlighting the personal nature of the relationship that facilitated the criminal enterprise. The value of the cannabis found on Robinson upon arrest was estimated between £6,000 and £12,000 due to the inflated price of drugs inside prison walls.

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Stakeholder Roles and Complicity Network

The conspiracy extended far beyond the primary couple, involving a network of accomplices who played specific roles in the distribution of narcotics. Dziewiatkowski's mother, Malgorzata Szubrych, aged 56, acted as a crucial communications hub and financial intermediary. She facilitated message exchanges between her son and Robinson, receiving large sums of cash for the operation. Bank records showed Szubrych received £41,190 in unexplained credits, including a transfer of £4,260 directly to Robinson.

Inside the prison, serving inmates Jordan Jones, 32, and convicted murderer Oscar Ingram, 29, were identified as key participants in the distribution network. On the outside, Bilal Khan, 29, and Casileigh Jones, 34, served as willing drugs couriers. These individuals met Robinson in Nottingham car parks at Dziewiatkowski's request to hand over cannabis, which Robinson would then package into gloves and smuggle into HMP Lowdham Grange for distribution to other inmates.

The relationship between Robinson and Dziewiatkowski persisted despite his deportation to Poland. Robinson traveled to eastern Europe four times to meet him, maintaining the romantic and criminal connection. Messages revealed that the pair admitted to beginning their relationship while Dziewiatkowski was a serving prisoner, though prosecutors noted that full sexual contact did not occur during his incarceration. The bond remained strong enough for Robinson to send flowers to Dziewiatkowski's mother immediately after his release in July 2023.

Real-World Impact and Legal Consequences

The investigation into the smuggling ring intensified after Robinson was caught in August 2023. Despite Dziewiatkowski being freed and deported in early July, he continued to direct operations from Poland. Messages discovered between the pair indicated that Dziewiatkowski instructed Robinson to continue supplying his former associates in the jail, with plans to make £500 from their next delivery. The financial incentive for such crimes is significant, as drug prices inside prisons are often ten times higher than street value.

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Patryk Dziewiatkowski was later detained when he attempted to re-enter the United Kingdom via a ferry using a fake driving licence. He is currently held at HMP Garth in Leyland, Lancashire. The court proceedings highlighted the severe breaches of security and trust within the prison system, as a sworn officer collaborated with a former violent offender to undermine prison order. The case underscores the complex web of relationships and financial incentives that drive contraband networks within the criminal justice system.