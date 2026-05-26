Prison Officer Admits to Smuggling Food for Inmate Who Was Filmed Having Sex with Her

A prison officer has admitted to smuggling food for an inmate who was filmed having sex with her in her full uniform. The officer, Linda de Sousa Abreu, was caught on camera with the inmate, Linton Weirich, who was serving a sentence for theft. The encounter sparked outrage and led to a police investigation.

The criminal who was filmed having sex with a married prison guard in his cell said their romance began when she smuggled Nandos and Chinese takeaways in for him.

Serial burglar Linton Weirich, 38, was caught on camera with Linda de Sousa Abreu, 32, who wore her full uniform as they took part in sex acts in his cell in HMP Wandsworth in front of a fellow inmate in June 2024. Both were in relationships and had families at the time - with the viral video sparking outrage.

The prison officer, who has also shared explicit content on OnlyFans, was later handed a 15-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to misconduct in public office. Weirich, a personal trainer whose partner was pregnant with his son when the footage emerged, has served four separate stints in jail since 2003 for burglary, supplying drugs and grievous bodily harm.

The 38-year-old, who says he was branded a 'legend' by prison guards following the encounter, was serving a four-year and nine-month sentence for stealing £65,000 worth of valuables from a flat in Kensington when he struck up a relationship with de Sousa Abreu. The father-of-two claimed their affair began when she asked another prison officer for his name before she added him on Snapchat and they sent each other 'very flirty' messages.

He said it was obvious she was attracted to him. Weirich says they had sex multiple times in his cell and a prison office before their encounter in his room was filmed. The former drug dealer said it was the worst mistake of his life and has 'damaged everything'. De Sousa Abreu denied smuggling Nandos into the prison for inmates and said she was 'incredibly embarrassed' about her actions which she said took place in a 'very understaffed' prison.

She was released on licence after just five months because prison overcrowding means offenders can be freed after a third of their sentence if they show good behaviour. Her account reads: 'I am a happily married sexy latina who wants to share hot content with you. Experience my real life, real love, real sex and real orgasms!

A close friend of the former prison officer previously told the Daily Mail the mother was having 'marriage problems' when she filmed the x-rated clip with the inmate. Weirich was put in segregation for three days after the video of him having sex emerged. He was transferred to Wormwood Scrubs in west London and later HMP Swaleside, Kent, where he claimed he was congratulated and called a 'legend' by prison staff, who shook his hand, and inmates.

But he said it caused his family 'heartache and trauma' and he has tried not to think about the fling since in an attempt to move on with his life. De Sousa Abreu, who has 'found faith in God' since the incident, also has an OnlyFans account where she shares explicit content. Her account reads: 'I am a happily married sexy latina who wants to share hot content with you.

Experience my real life, real love, real sex and real orgasms! A close friend of the former prison officer previously told the Daily Mail the mother was having 'marriage problems' when she filmed the x-rated clip with the inmate. We believe in authenticity, all our content will be genuine and we'll never fake it because we want you to enjoy watching it as much as we'll enjoy making it!

' Close friend Hayley claimed De Sousa Abreu had been going through a difficult time when the illegal act behind bars was carried out. Hayley, who only wanted to give her first name, claimed prisoners knew De Sousa Abreu's husband's name and about her OnlyFans. She claimed the alleged 'pressure' and 'coercion' had a knock-on effect on De Sousa Abreu's marriage around the time the scandalous footage was recorded





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Prison Sexual Misconduct Corruption In Jails Ex-Army Officers Security Guards Young Girls Nandos Chinese Takeaways Onlyfans Marriage Problems Pressure Coercion

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